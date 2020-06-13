Showing user how to add music to Instagram Story on iPhone
Want to make an Instagram Story more interesting and engaging? Give it a background score. A relatable or even funny music backdrop can do wonders for your Instagram Story. Here’s how to add music to your Instagram Stories.

Instagram has a huge library of music clips that you can add to any Stories, just like you add a sticker or poll to an Instagram Story.

To get started, open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android smartphone, and swipe in from the left edge to go to the Instagram Stories interface.

Now, create your Story. This can be anything you like. It can be a text post, a Boomerang, or something fun created using AR Effects.

After you’re done creating the Story, swipe up to see additional features.

Swipe up after creating your Instagram Story

Here, select the “Music” option.

Tap on Music button

You can now browse the popular songs, or you can tap the Search box and search for the song you want to add. Tap a song title to add it to your Instagram Story.

Select the song you want to add to Instagram Story

You’ll now see the editing view. Depending on the song, you might have access to the entire song or a part of it.

First, swipe left or right on the scrubber to select which part of the song you want to add to the background of your Instagram Story.

Use the scrubber to select the part of music you want to add to Instagram Story

You can choose the clip duration to be anywhere between 5 to 15 seconds.

Once you’ve decided which part of the song to add, it’s time to stylize the music option.

Choose the lyrics story for music on Instagram Story

At the top of the editing interface, you’ll find four different styles for displaying the song lyrics.

Different lyrics style for music on Instagram Story

The last two options will show the cover art and the song’s details.

Different cover art style for music on Instagram Story

Once you’ve made your selection, tap the “Done” button.

Tap on Done after finalizing the music for your Instagram Story

Here, you can change the position of the lyrics or the Music box if you like.

Move the lyrics part around on Instagram Story

To publish the Instagram Story, tap the “Your Story” button. If you only want your close friends to see it, choose the “Close Friends” option.

Tap on Your Story to post the Instagram Story with Music

