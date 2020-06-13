Want to make an Instagram Story more interesting and engaging? Give it a background score. A relatable or even funny music backdrop can do wonders for your Instagram Story. Here’s how to add music to your Instagram Stories.

Instagram has a huge library of music clips that you can add to any Stories, just like you add a sticker or poll to an Instagram Story.

To get started, open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android smartphone, and swipe in from the left edge to go to the Instagram Stories interface.

Now, create your Story. This can be anything you like. It can be a text post, a Boomerang, or something fun created using AR Effects.

After you’re done creating the Story, swipe up to see additional features.

Here, select the “Music” option.

You can now browse the popular songs, or you can tap the Search box and search for the song you want to add. Tap a song title to add it to your Instagram Story.

You’ll now see the editing view. Depending on the song, you might have access to the entire song or a part of it.

First, swipe left or right on the scrubber to select which part of the song you want to add to the background of your Instagram Story.

You can choose the clip duration to be anywhere between 5 to 15 seconds.

Once you’ve decided which part of the song to add, it’s time to stylize the music option.

At the top of the editing interface, you’ll find four different styles for displaying the song lyrics.

The last two options will show the cover art and the song’s details.

Once you’ve made your selection, tap the “Done” button.

Here, you can change the position of the lyrics or the Music box if you like.

To publish the Instagram Story, tap the “Your Story” button. If you only want your close friends to see it, choose the “Close Friends” option.

