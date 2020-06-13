Paranormal happenings, psychological thrillers, and zombie threats are just some of the options Netflix is serving up in the vast, creepy world of horror. Here are some of the best original horror TV shows and movies you can stream on Netflix this month.

1922

1922 is based on the Stephen King novella of the same name. It’s about a farmer who plans to murder his wife for financial reasons and convinces his son to assist him. However, this is just the beginning of what’s in store for this duo.

When the inherited land is finally in his grasp, the farmer thinks he’s won. Unfortunately, something seems to have other plans for these two as they start suffering misfortunes. Perhaps it’s not going to be as easy as they thought it would be.

Bird Box

A mother and her kids do everything they can to survive a deadly force they must not look at in Bird Box. As the family tries to blindly travel to safety in a new, insane world, an ominous danger is always in the background. They might never truly be safe again.

Gerald’s Game

Another Stephen King favorite, Gerald’s Game takes you down a dark path that begins with an innocent vacation. When her husband unexpectedly dies of a heart attack, Jessie is stuck in bed and in her head. There’s no escape, and she has to relive her terrible past and deal with her demons.

Cargo

As an epidemic spreads through Australia, Andy (Martin Freeman) searches for someone who can protect his daughter in Cargo. With only 48 hours to go, Andy does everything he can to get his daughter to safety, and meets a cast of interesting characters along the way.

Black Mirror

The first TV show on our list, Black Mirror is an anthology series that takes technology to the darkest corners. Each episode is a stand-alone, but they’ll all make you equally uncomfortable with a side of Twilight Zone-esque weirdness.

The Haunting of Hill House

These siblings have had it rough, growing up in one of the most famous haunted houses in the U.S. The Haunting of Hill House series is based on the classic novel by Shirley Jackson, but reimagines it a bit. We catch up with the siblings when they regroup as adults and relive their terrifying past. While some of the ghosts might still be in the house, some are lurking in their minds.

What exactly caused this family to break apart and leave? As they each relive their memories, you begin to understand.

Stranger Things

One of the most popular TV shows on Netflix, Stranger Things, follows a group of kids searching for their friend who disappeared. Little do they know, this hunt will awaken some beasts they never knew existed. Both humans and supernatural beings will be after them as they discover what’s truly happening in Hawkins, Indiana.

Team up with Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Eleven, and more as they and try to solve the mysteries that keep happening around them.

Black Summer

A mother loses her daughter during the zombie apocalypse and will stop at nothing to get her back in Black Summer. Teaming up with a group of refugees to better her chances of survival, she has to take on the brutal new world.

Will the members of the group all make it home to their families or are some be destined to face their inevitable end? Black Summer will keep you guessing until the end.

The Order

In The Order, after Jack’s mother dies, he pledges himself to a secret society that throws him into a life he never knew he would live. Stuck in a war between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic, Jack uncovers secrets about the group no one was ever supposed to know.