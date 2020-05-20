When you move to a new phone, you have to take several steps to make sure you keep all the data from your old device. Things like photos and apps are relatively easy to transfer, but what about WhatsApp messages? After all, you likely want to keep your WhatsApp chat history. That’s exactly where iMyFone iTransor for WhatsApp comes in.

The app works across all kinds of phones, letting you easily transfer WhatsApp to a new phone without having to mess around with other frustrating and tedious transfer tools. iMyFone iTransor for WhatsApp supports Android and iOS devices, so you can transfer from one operating system to the other or to a phone with the same operating system. No matter what your setup, iMyFone iTransor for WhatsApp should easily allow for WhatsApp transfer, backup, and restore.

The tool goes beyond simply transferring message histories. Using iMyFone iTransor for WhatsApp, you can also backup all your messages to your computer (in case you lose your phone or it gets stolen) and you can easily restore your messages to your new device if you need to.

Perhaps the best thing about iMyFone iTransor for WhatsApp, in contrast to some other tools, is that it’s super easy to use. It only takes one click to transfer messages from your old device to your new one. The user interface as a whole is well-designed, and once you open it up you should immediately understand how it all works.

Here’s how to transfer WhatsApp messages to a new phone for yourself:

Connect your devices to your computer through the USB cable.

Once your phones are detected, press the “Transfer” button in the user interface.

Wait for the transfer to finish, then press the “Done” button to restart your device — after which, you’ll be able to see your WhatsApp messages on your new phone.

iMyFone iTransor for WhatsApp is a versatile app, too. These days, WhatsApp is used for a whole lot more than just text chats. Thankfully, the app also transfers your photos, videos, and attachments to your new device. You won’t ever have to worry about not being able to access those attachments down the line.

There are plenty of advantages to storing a backup of your messages on your computer instead of in the cloud. For example, you won’t have to worry about things like using up your cloud storage. You also can access the message history and even print your messages using the iTransor Lite app. Or, you could use the service in conjunction with a cloud service so that you have multiple backups at all times, keeping your messages safe and sound.

If you regularly switch phones, worry about losing your device or getting it stolen, or simply want to make sure that your message history is transferred safely to a new device, iMyFone iTransor for WhatsApp is the way to go. You can learn more about it straight from the iMyFone website.