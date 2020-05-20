Your Zoom account’s personal meeting ID (PMI) should only be used for private meetings. If it’s shared enough, uninvited people could Zoombomb your personal Zoom calls by using the said ID. Here’s how to change your PMI in Zoom.

What’s a Zoom Personal Meeting ID (PMI)?

Every Zoom user has their own unique PMI, a 10-digit number assigned to you when you create your account. Essentially, this is your own private Zoom room. For security purposes, you should never use your PMI for business or scheduled meetings. For this, you should use a Zoom meeting ID—a nine-digit number generated when creating a new meeting.

Personal Meeting ID: 10-digit number for personal meetings only

10-digit number for personal meetings only Zoom Meeting ID: Nine-digit number for business meetings

How to Change Your Zoom Personal Meeting ID

Open you preferred web browser and access your Zoom account. Once signed in, you’ll be in the “Profile” tab.

Your PMI will be the second option on the page, directly below your name and account number. Only the last three digits of your PMI are displayed for security reasons. Click the “Show” button if you wish to see what your current PMI is.

To edit your PMI, click the “Edit” button on the right side of the window.

You can now change your PMI by entering your desired numbers in the text box. You’ll also have the option to use the PMI for instant meetings—but you should probably leave this box unchecked. When you’re ready, click the “Save Changes” button.

A message will appear at the top of the window confirming if you successfully changed your PMI.

Treat Your PMI Like a Password

If someone gets their hands on your PMI, but doesn’t get access to your account information, change your PMI. You should treat it as a password. That is, don’t use a PMI string that’s easy to guess. In fact, Zoom itself will block you from using specific strings for your PMI.

Your PMI must not:

Start with a 0 or 1

Use these toll-free number prefixes: 800, 400, 888, 887, 877, 866, 855, 850, 803, 804, 807, 808, 809, 660, 508, 900, 200, 300, 500, 600, 700

Repeat 3-digit groups such as: 828 828 828x or 555 666 777x

Use the same digits: 333 333 3333

Use a number more than five times in a row: 777 77x xxxx

Use sequential numbers: 234 567 8901

Use existing meeting IDs

But, if someone does get ahold of your Zoom account’s PMI, you at least now know how to change it in the future.