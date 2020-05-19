Wouldn’t it be great to search for something from the current web page without opening yet another browser tab? Microsoft will soon add a sidebar search feature to Edge, making web searches even better—especially on widescreen displays.

This feature will soon be easy to discover in Microsoft Edge. You’ll just have to highlight one or more words on the current page and right-click them as usual. In addition to the normal “Search the web” option, you’ll see a “Search in sidebar” option. Click it and the search results will show up in a sidebar pane at the right side of your browser.

You’ll be able to read about the search term without leaving the current web page, seeing both the web page you searched from and the search results on screen at the same time. With so many PCs having widescreen monitors with extra horizontal space, this seems like an excellent productivity feature. We’re excited to get our hands on it.

As a bonus for organizations, this search sidebar will show results from the company intranet if someone is signed in with an Azure Active Directory account. People will be able to search their company’s internal documentation from the sidebar, too.

Microsoft announced this feature at Build 2020 on May 19, 2020. Microsoft says the search sidebar will soon come to Insider preview builds of the new Edge browser “in the coming weeks” after that, so it may take a few months before this feature is available to everyone using Microsoft’s Edge browser.

That’s not the only Edge browser feature Microsoft announced at this year’s Build. Edge’s built-in Collections feature will soon integrate with Pinterest. With the integration enabled, you’ll be able to see suggestions from Pinterest in your collections and export collections directly to a new Pinterest board.

