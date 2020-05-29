For anime fans everywhere, it might seem impossible to get your hands on your favorite shows without paying a lot of money. Thankfully, Crunchyroll is the best anime-streaming service around, and it offers tons of popular shows.

Japanese culture is truly amazing, and a part of that is its shows, dramas, and manga novels. Crunchyroll puts that all on one service and gives it out to everyone around the world. Not only that, but it also doesn’t charge people to use the service, unless you want to pay for ad-free shows and dramas.

You can watch Crunchyroll content using the streaming platform’s website, iPhone and iPad app, Android app, and various smart TVs and set-top boxes.

What Is Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll is an anime-streaming service that brings some of the most popular shows and mangas to your living room, no matter where you live. The service is entirely free if you don’t mind ads playing throughout your shows.

The service also gives you access to new episodes of your favorite shows the day after their release in Japan.

For anyone looking to enjoy the content without ads, there are three premium memberships you can choose from.

The first tier gives you access to Crunchyroll for $8 a month, while the other options are tied to additional services. The second choice, at $10 a month, gives you access to Crunchyroll, NickSplat, and VRV. And for $15 a month, you get unlimited ad-free streaming from all three video services as well as access to a free monthly box from MunchPak, free shipping from the Crunchyroll store, and exclusive swag from Crunchyroll.

If you’re on the fence about paying for the service, there is a 14-day free trial you can use to see if it’s worth the monthly fee. This will give you ad-free content in full HD quality on any of your devices.

What Does Crunchyroll Offer?

Crunchyroll is chock-full of animes, mangas, and Japanese dramas including new and old favorites. There is a show for every genre, with up-to-date episodes that hit the video service the day after release in Japan.

From animes like My Hero Academia to dramas like Akagi, there are seemingly infinite options for every sort of taste. You can watch a light-hearted show like Naruto or dive deep into a drama-filled anime like Ace Attorney to get your fill. The Japenese dramas like the Mischievous Kiss series or Ultramangaia will have you waiting on the edge of your seat for what may happen next.

If you’d rather dive into the depths of manga, tons of novels are available to choose from on Crunchyroll. Some genre options include horror, comedy, among many others. Check out ones such as Girl May Kill or Fairy Tale to get into the culture surrounding manga.

With all the different shows included by Crunchyroll, all completely for free, it’s no wonder it’s named the world’s destination for anime. The streaming service is the place to go for all things anime, manga, and Japenese drama if you live outside of Japan. Even if you do pay for the service, you get quite a few extras included in Crunchyroll Premium. It’s worth checking out if you’re into any of these types of shows or novels.