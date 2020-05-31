Roku Logo

From the classic purple background to some created by users, there are a ton of different home screen themes you can set on your Roku device. You can personalize it to match your living room theme or favorite show. No matter what you choose, here’s how to easily change your Roku theme.

Start by selecting the “Settings” option on the left-hand side of Roku’s Home screen.

Roku Settings

The third option down on the new menu is “Theme.” Go ahead and select it.

Roku Theme Settings

There are two options to select: “Browse Themes” and “Custom Settings.” Click on the first button to see what is offered for your device.

Browse Themes Roku

With over 40 themes to choose from, you might want to browse through the catalog to see what fits your fancy. Select the one that you like most using your controller.

Roku Themes

You will now see the theme’s information page. Select the “Set As Theme” button.

Roku Set Theme

The new theme has been set on the home screen of your Roku TV, streaming stick, or set-top box. Scroll through the interface to check out all of the changes that were made.

Changing your Roku device’s theme breathes new life into your television. If you’re ever bored with your device’s interface, you can choose from several dozen themes at no cost to you.

