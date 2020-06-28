YouTube video playing Picture-in-Picture on iPad
Khamosh Pathak

Almost every major media app supports Picture-in-Picture on the iPad except YouTube, although it does on Android. If you’re used to watching videos while working on something else, here’s a way to get YouTube Picture-in-Picture on iPad.

While the YouTube app finally supports Split View on the iPad, it still takes up half of your screen. If you’re using iPadOS 13 or higher on your iPad or iPad Pro, you can use the new support for desktop websites in Safari and the browser’s built-in video player as a workaround to play YouTube videos in a floating window on top of other apps.

RELATED: How to Use Side-by-Side Apps (Split View) on an iPad

To do this, first, open the “Safari” app on your iPad and then navigate to the YouTube website.

If you want, you can log in to your Google account to access your YouTube account that includes your subscriptions and playlists. The desktop interface will be familiar to you if you use YouTube on your computer.

Search for a video that you want to watch. Tap the video to open it and then tap the “Play” button to start playback.

Tap on Play button to play the video in Safari

Now, tap the “Fullscreen” button.

Tap on the Fullscreen button

With the video now taking up your iPad’s entire display, tap the “Picture-in-Picture” button found in the top-left corner.

Tap on the Picture-in-Picture button from video player on YouTube video on iPad

The video will start playing in a floating window.

YouTube video playing in Picture-in-Picture mode

You can tap and swipe to a different corner of the screen to move it around. You can pinch in and out to resize the floating video player.

Move and scale Picture-in-Picture floating window

If you want to stop playing the video, tap the “Stop” button. You can also tap the “Picture-in-Picture” button to go back to the full screen mode.

Controls on picture in picture window

Speaking of new features in Safari on iPadOS, have you tried downloading files on your iPad using the new native download manager?

RELATED:  How to Download Files Using Safari on Your iPhone or iPad

READ NEXT
Khamosh Pathak Khamosh Pathak
Khamosh Pathak is a freelance technology writer who specializes in tutorials. His work has also been published on iPhoneHacks, Zapier's blog, MakeUseOf, and Guiding Tech. Khamosh has seven years of experience writing how-tos, features and technology guides on the internet.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.