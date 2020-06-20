Parental controls are essential for you to ensure you know exactly what your kid is watching and when they’re watching it. With these controls on your Android TV, you can easily set them up to limit your children’s’ access.

It’s good to have a bit of control over what your kids are exposed to, which is why parental controls are somewhat necessary. Setting up these controls may sound a little tricky, but it’s quite easy. Here’s how to get it set up and how to use them.

How to Set Up Parental Controls

Setting up parental controls is quite quick and easy, so let’s get started. Select the “Settings” icon represented by the cog in the upper-right corner.

In the next menu, select “Parental Control” right below the “Input” option.

This will take you to the Parental Control settings. Click the toggle to turn on the controls.

You will now have to set up a four-digit password, so make sure it’s not something that can easily be guessed.

Confirm that four-digit password once more.

You will then be taken back to the main Parental Control settings, and you will see that the toggle is now on. This menu will be where you can change the settings for all your parental controls.

How to Use Parental Controls

Using parental controls is going to be all about how you want to limit access for your kids. Start by going to the Settings menu by selecting the cog that represents your settings.

When that menu populates, select “Parental Control.”

This will show you all the different options for you to set up what you want to block for your children. We’ll start with Schedule Blocking first and go right down the line.

For Schedule Blocking, you can select the start and end time where the TV can be used. You can also set what day of the week you block, so if you have plans for a certain day, they won’t have access.

Input blocking allows you to select which input device you want to restrict access to.

You can also change your PIN from this menu. You’ll have to remember the old one to get it replaced, so make sure you have it written in a safe place.

It’s quite nice to be able to have all these restrictions on your Android TV. You can have control over what your kids can see, which will also give you peace of mind. It’s also easy to set this all up and use, so you won’t have to worry about a difficult setup period.