Steam lets you set your name to anything within its terms of service. This can make it difficult to find people—even if they’re already on your friends list. Find out who’s who by checking aliases in Steam.

Steam will always keep a history of the various aliases that you might have used throughout your gaming career. You can check out what your aliases have been over time, in addition to being able to see the aliases of any Steam user, whether or not they’re on your friends list. Steam accounts that are set to private will not display most kinds of information, including past aliases.

To view someone’s Steam aliases, you’ll need to navigate to their profile page. You can view any friend’s profile by opening your friends list, right clicking a friend, and selecting “View Profile.”

You can also do this with any account if you know that account’s original username, which is different from the alias that account uses. Using any browser, navigate to https://steamcommunity.com/id/ and insert the person’s profile name after the last forward slash.

Once you’re viewing someone’s profile, you can view all of their aliases by clicking on the down arrow to the right of their username. If you’re logged in to your account on Steam via the desktop client or the website and you’re viewing your own profile, you can clear all of your previous aliases by using the “Clear Previous Aliases” button at the bottom of this drop-down menu.

Some people change their Steam aliases for fun, some for team names, and some for other reasons. If you want to get rid of your aliases, this quick method takes just a few clicks.