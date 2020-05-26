It might be impolite to unfollow a new co-worker on Instagram. If you don’t want to see someone’s Stories and posts, but you want to continue messaging, try muting them. Here’s how to mute someone on Instagram.

When you mute a profile, Instagram doesn’t notify them about your action. There are a couple of ways to mute someone’s posts or Stories (or both). Here’s the first.

How to Mute Someone on Instagram

From the Instagram app for iPhone or Android, navigate to the profile of the person or page that you want to mute.

Here, tap the “Following” button found near the top of the profile.

From the menu that appears, tap the “Mute” button.

Now, tap on the toggle next to “Posts” and “Stories.” You won’t see their posts on your feed and their Instagram Stories will be hidden by default.

If you only want to mute someone’s Stories, you can tap and hold their profile icon from the Instagram Stories row at the top of the mobile app to open a menu.

From here, tap the “Mute” button. Their Stories will be muted and hidden instantly.

If you want to mute someone when you come across their post on your feed, tap the three-dot Menu button found near the top of the image.

Here, you can choose the “Mute” option from the menu.

Now, if you only want to mute their posts, select the “Mute Posts” option. If you want to mute both their posts and Stories, select the “Mute Posts And Story” option.

How to Unmute Someone on Instagram

Even when you’ve muted someone, you can always go to their profile to see their posts and Stories. If you want to unmute them, tap the “Following” button from their profile again, and then from the menu, select the “Mute” option.

Now, tap on the toggles next to “Posts” and “Stories” to unmute the Instagram profile.

Is muting the profile not helping? You can block them on Instagram instead.

