When someone follows you on Instagram, you’ll instantly get a notification. But what if you want to check if they’re following you weeks or months down the line? Here’s how to tell if someone follows you on Instagram or not.

First, open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android device, and navigate to the person’s profile.

If you aren’t following them, and they’re following you, you’ll see a “Follow Back” button instead of the normal “Follow” button.

If you see Follow Back on Instagram it means they are following you

If you see the “Follow Back” button, the puzzle is solved. That person or account is following you on Instagram.

But if you are following them, the button will say “Following.” If you want to check if they follow you, the process is slightly more difficult.

From their profile, tap on the “Following” option found at the top of the screen.

Tap on the Following Button on Instagram profile

Here, you’ll see a list of every user they are following. Tap the Search bar and then type in your own name or Instagram handle.

Search your Instagram name to see if they are following you

If your name comes up, it means they’re following you. If not, well, tough luck.

What if the person is following you, and you’d rather they didn’t see all of your posts? You can try hiding your Instagram Stories from them or block them altogether.

