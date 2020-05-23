When someone follows you on Instagram, you’ll instantly get a notification. But what if you want to check if they’re following you weeks or months down the line? Here’s how to tell if someone follows you on Instagram or not.

First, open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android device, and navigate to the person’s profile.

If you aren’t following them, and they’re following you, you’ll see a “Follow Back” button instead of the normal “Follow” button.

If you see the “Follow Back” button, the puzzle is solved. That person or account is following you on Instagram.

But if you are following them, the button will say “Following.” If you want to check if they follow you, the process is slightly more difficult.

From their profile, tap on the “Following” option found at the top of the screen.

Here, you’ll see a list of every user they are following. Tap the Search bar and then type in your own name or Instagram handle.

If your name comes up, it means they’re following you. If not, well, tough luck.

What if the person is following you, and you’d rather they didn’t see all of your posts? You can try hiding your Instagram Stories from them or block them altogether.

