In today’s busy world, it’s not always easy to find the time to call and catch up with friends and loved ones. Instead of never communicating, when you’re thinking about someone, send them a quick “I miss you” or “IMY” text.

“I Miss You”

IMY is an abbreviation of the phrase “I miss you,” and is most often used in text messages and informal communication. It is a simple (and thoughtful) way of telling another person that you miss them.

According to Google Trends, “IMY” has been searched most often in the United States, Armenia, and Lebanon. The search term really began to skyrocket on the web in 2004, and its popularity has increased, most notably during the start of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic with a focus on text messaging and the song “I.M.Y (Miss You)” by Kodak Black.

How to Use IMY

The abbreviation is most commonly used and understood by younger generations (think generations Y and Z), but don’t bet that someone who isn’t as tech- or text-savvy will understand what the phrase means.

Here are a few proper ways to use IMY in texts:

Thinking of you. IMY a lot.

How have you been? IMY!

IMYT. I hope you’re well.

The slang is not limited to intimate interactions. It may also be used with close friends who have not seen each other or spoken in an extended period of time. For example, friends who may have lost touch due to stressful life situations.

“IMY” vs. “ILY”

There are a few variations of IMY that are common in messaging platforms, and it is most similar to “ILY” or “I Love You” because it’s easy to switch out the word “miss” for “love.” Abbreviations like “ILYSM” (I Love You So Much) and “ILYMTA” (I Love You More Than Anything) are easily interchangeable. Of course, the use of the word “miss” and “love” have two entirely different meanings, so be careful which word you choose.

The standalone abbreviation “MY” (“Miss You”) is almost never used as it’s already an English word.

All of these variations can be spelled capitalized or uncapitalized. IMY is informal and can be used to respond quickly to messages, but online slang should be avoided in many professional settings.

Variations of IMY mean the exact same as the original phrase, with varying degrees of urgency. You can respond to “I miss you” with “IMYT” (Or “IMY2”) to let someone know you miss them, too. Here are several other options you can choose from:

“IMYSM” I miss you so much.

“IMYM” I miss you more.

“MYSM” Miss you so much.

“IMY2” alt. “IMYT.”

“IMYMTA” I miss you more than anything.

Acronyms and abbreviations have a way of making us seem more casual and less impersonal in textual conversation. But at the same time, they can help convey a sense of closeness and comfort when messaging someone you care about during a busy workday or when you’re on the go.

There are a lot of slang terms and abbreviations in common use, but few connote the closeness and familiarity of a simple ‘IMY.” If you’re curious about other internet abbreviations and acronyms, check out our pieces on IDK and IRL.