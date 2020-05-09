After a long hiatus, UFC is back. Thanks to a change in restrictions in the state, this interim title fight plays out in Florida. In this highly anticipated bout, Tony Ferguson takes on Justin Gaethje. There’s even a second title fight between Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz. Here’s how to watch.

How to Watch the Fight Live in the United States

UFC 249 is exclusive to ESPN+, ESPN’s streaming service, in the United States, so the only way to watch the fight live is online. For that, you’ll have to sign up for ESPN+ and then purchase the fight as a pay-per-view event.

Coverage of the main fight card begins at 10:00 PM Eastern Time (US). Prelims begin at 8:00 PM Eastern, and early prelims start at 6:15 PM Eastern.

ESPN+ typically runs $4.99 per month. To watch UFC 249 live, you’ll need to pony up an additional $65.

There is another option, though. If you’re a new subscriber to ESPN+, you can also buy UFC 249 PPV along with a one-year ESPN+ subscription for $84.98 (an annual subscription alone costs $49.99, so it’s like getting the PPV fight for $34.99 instead of $65). Existing monthly subscribers can also take advantage of this offer by upgrading to an annual plan and buying the fight for that same price ($84.98)

At this time, there’s no way to watch the fight live over cable TV or through any other streaming service in the US. You can watch the prelims in the US (and the main card outside the US) through UFC’s FIGHT PASS.

Having Issues Bypassing Geographic Restrictions? Use a VPN

Whether you’re traveling from your home country or live in a place that has ridiculous restrictions on what’s available, the solution to bypassing restrictions is always to use a VPN, which will make it appear as if you are coming from a different location. Our VPN picks are these:

ExpressVPN: This VPN choice is incredibly fast, easy to use, and has very user-friendly clients for every platform. Here’s how to watch the fight:

Download Express VPN. Connect to a server located in the U.S. Head to ESPN+ and purchase the fight. You will need to supply a valid ZIP code.

StrongVPN: This VPN isn’t quite as user-friendly, but is very fast and tends to be useful for bypassing restrictions because it’s not quite as well known.

In general, the way to bypass restrictions is to switch the VPN server to another country that has access to the website you’re trying to view. If it’s still blocked, try a different server. Both of the choices offer free trials, so you won’t have to pay for something that doesn’t work for you.