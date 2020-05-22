Because Steam allows you to set your username to almost anything, it can be hard to find friends when they share names with others. Instead, send a Friend Code that is always unique.

Each Friend Code is eight digits long and can be found in the Steam client.

To access the “Add A Friend” page and your Friend Code in the Steam desktop program for Windows, Mac, and Linux, click the “Friends & Chat” button in the bottom right.

Click the “Add A Friend” button in the top right of your Friends List. It resembles a person with a plus sign on the right.

This will load the “Add a Friend” tab in your Steam client. Here, you can view your eight-digit Friend Code. Click “Copy” to put those digits on your clipboard so you can paste them in a message or email to your friends.

You can add friends by entering their codes into the “Enter a Friend Code” box under your friend code. Once you enter their eight digits, you’ll see their profile appear alongside a “Send Invite” button that will allow you to add them to your Friends List.