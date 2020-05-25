If you’re into redecorating or house renovations, then you are probably already obsessed with HGTV. Without cable, though, it may seem like you have to live without that channel. However, these services will make sure you can still enjoy your home guilty pleasure.

HGTV Website and App

HGTV has a website and app, called HGTV Go (iPhone/Android), that allows you to enjoy its content. Unfortunately, you will have to link your TV provider to get access to everything offered by the network. With a backlog of old episodes as well as what’s live now, you can keep up with your favorite home-building shows.

Philo

For access to more channels without breaking the bank, Philo is an excellent choice for live TV content. There are over 50 channels you can enjoy with this service, all for just $20 a month. This includes channels like HGTV, Discovery Channel, and the History Channel, which means there’s content available for everyone.

Hulu Live TV

If you want to enjoy all of the content Hulu has to offer while getting live TV, then this is a perfect option for you. With Hulu originals, popular shows like Grey’s Anatomy, and access to live channels such as HGTV, the $55 a month subscription price makes a bit more sense.

Sling TV

Sling TV is another cheap option if you’re not looking to spend a lot of money every month. The streaming service offers 50 or more channels, depending on your area, for $30 a month.

fuboTV

Another good service to choose from for your live TV streaming needs is fuboTV. Starting at $60 a month, you get access to 100 or more channels with three-screen access and DVR capability. It offers a seven-day free trial, so you can make sure it has all the channels you need.

With various services that will grant you access to all of HGTV’s content, you won’t have to worry about missing any of your shows. You can watch Hillary Farr try to convince a family to love their newly renovated home, while David Visentin tries to find them the perfect new home on Love It or List It.

Whichever show calls your name, you’ll continue to see every moment with one of these excellent services without having to pay an expensive cable bill.