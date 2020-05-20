With shows like Crikey! It’s the Irwins and The Aquarium, you can take in all the fantastic content offered by the Animal Planet channel. These services bring you all of the animal content without being locked into a cable bill.

Animal Planet Website and App

Animal Planet has mobile apps as well as a website where you can stream its content. Unfortunately, to use this service, you just have to link your TV provider. But when you do, you’ll get access to all of the content it has.

The Animal Planet Go app is available for iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Xbox consoles.

Philo

For a TV subscription with more channels, Philo is a cheap option to go with. This service has 50 or more channels available for just $20 a month, which is less expensive than most live TV subscriptions. Not only do you get access to Animal Planet, but there are also local channels and more.

Hulu Live TV

Hulu Live TV is a great choice if you want access to live TV as well as all that Hulu has to offer. You get 65 or more channels, including Animal Planet, Hulu Original content, and classic shows. All of this costs $55 a month.

YouTube TV

For a little less than Hulu, YouTube TV is another live tv option for you to choose from. For $50 a month, you can watch local live channels as well as popular networks like Animal Planet and Food Network.