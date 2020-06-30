YouTube TV Logo on a white background

When YouTube TV first launched, many praised it as being one of the best values in the world of live TV streaming subscriptions. Now, whether you no longer use the service or are tired of price increases, here’s how to cancel your YouTube TV membership.

Cancel Your Subscription From the Web

The easiest way to unsubscribe from YouTube TV is from the streaming service’s desktop website using your Windows 10, Mac, or Linux computer. Once the page loads, click on your avatar in the top-right corner of the site.

Click you YouTube TV avatar in the top-right corner

Select the “Settings” button from the drop-down menu.

Select the "Settings" button from the drop-down menu

Next, click the “Pause Or Cancel Membership” link found under the “YouTube TV” listing.

Click the "Pause Or Cancel Membership" link found under the YouTube TV option

YouTube TV is now going to start fighting to keep you as a customer. On this page, it will offer the option to pause your membership for several weeks instead of losing you altogether.

If you’re set on unsubscribing, select the “Cancel Membership” link.

Select the "Cancel Membership" link

Choose one of the provided reasons as to why you’re leaving the live TV service and then select the “Continue Canceling” button to proceed.

Choose an option for canceling and then click the "Continue Canceling" button

Be aware that if you choose “Other,” you will be asked to write an in-depth reason for your departure.

Finally, you can click the “Cancel Membership” button to close your YouTube TV account permanently.

Click the "Cancel Membership" button to finalize your account's cancelation

Cancel Your Subscription From the Mobile App

If you don’t have your computer nearby, you can also unsubscribe from the YouTube TV app for Android. Unfortunately, the feature isn’t available on the iPhone or iPad app, but it can be done from the mobile website.

With the YouTube TV app open, tap on your avatar in the top-right corner of the interface.

Click you YouTube TV avatar in the top-right corner of the app

From the menu, select the “Settings” option.

Select the "Settings" option

Tap the “Membership” option.

Tap the "Membership" button

Select the “Pause Or Cancel Membership” link found under the “YouTube TV” listing.

Select the "Pause Or Cancel Membership" link under the YouTube TV listing

If you’re having second thoughts about ending your subscription, you can choose to pause your membership for a set number of weeks. If not, tap the “Cancel” link to proceed.

Tap the "Cancel" button at the bottom of the screen

Choose one of the preset reasons to share why you’re canceling your YouTube TV subscription.

Choose an option for why you are canceling

If you choose the “Other” option, you will be asked to write out an in-depth reason.

The streaming service will once again offer to pause your membership. Select the “Continue Canceling” button to advance.

YouTube TV will offer pausing your membership. Select the "Continue Canceling" button to proceed

You will be presented with the final cancellation screen. YouTube TV will list out everything you will miss out on if you unsubscribe from the service. Tap the “Cancel Membership” button one last time to terminate your monthly subscription.

YouTube TV will list what you will miss by canceling. Select the "Cancel Membership" button one last time to completely unsubscribe

RELATED: What Is YouTube TV, and Can It Replace Your Cable Subscription?

READ NEXT
Justin Duino Justin Duino
Justin Duino is the Managing Editor at How-To Geek. He has spent the last decade writing about Android, smartphones, and other mobile technology. In addition to his written work, he has also been a regular guest commentator on CBS News and BBC World News and Radio to discuss current events in the technology industry.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.