The out-of-box experience of AirPods is pretty good. But what if you want to change the gesture behavior? There are some settings that you should tweak to improve your experience. Here’s how to change your AirPods settings.

After your AirPods are paired and connected to your iPhone or iPad, you’ll be able to change the settings and customize the behavior from your device’s Bluetooth menu.

Change Your AirPods Name

Open the “Settings” app, and go to the “Bluetooth” section.

Here, tap on the “i” button next to your AirPods.

You can tap on the “Name” option to rename your AirPods.

From the next screen, type in a new name and then tap on the “Done” button on the keyboard to save it. Now, select the Back button to go back to the AirPods settings menu.

Customize the Double-Tap or Press and Hold Behavior

By default, the double-tap gesture for AirPods and the press and hold combination for AirPods Pro is associated with Siri. If you’re used to Bluetooth headphones, you might want to replace that with the Play/Pause or Next/Previous track actions or Noise Cancellation options.

If you’re using the 2nd generation AirPods or AirPods Pro, the “Hey Siri” phrase will bring up Siri at any time. As such, it’s best to reassign these gestures to more useful actions.

Tap on the “Left” or the “Right” option to change the action.

Here are all the actions available on AirPods:

Siri

Play/Pause

Next Track

Previous Track

Off

And here are the actions available on AirPods Pro:

Noise Control

Siri

Disable Automatic Ear Detection

If you don’t like your AirPods starting and stopping audio playback when you put in your earbuds or take them off, then you should turn off the Automatic Ear Detection feature. You can do this by tapping on the toggle next to the option.

This is also the feature that makes your phone or tablet’s audio automatically switch to AirPods as an output when you put them in your ears. If you would rather switch to your AirPods manually, you can turn off this feature.

Choose Which Microphone to Use

Lastly, you can customize which of your AirPods microphones are used by tapping on the “Microphone” option. By default, your AirPods will automatically switch the microphone between earbuds depending on which bud you’re using.

But if you want, you can tap on the “Always Left AirPod” or the “Always Right AirPod” option to force AirPods to always use a particular microphone.

If you’re experiencing audio issues from a particular microphone, this can be a good way to work around the problem without shelling out for a replacement unit.

New to AirPods? Here’s how to pair two sets of AirPods with the same iPhone; pair AirPods with a PC, Mac, Android phone, or any other device; and use the Find My app to locate your lost AirPods.

