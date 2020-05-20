Teal Steam Logo

Like many gaming apps, Steam will start automatically when you sign in to your computer. This can lead to clogged bandwidth, as games update automatically or appearing online when you don’t mean to. Steam’s auto-start is easy to quickly turn off.

On Windows, click Steam > Settings to open the settings screen. On Mac, click Steam > Preferences to open the preferences screen.

Steam Settings Menu

Once you’re in the Settings or Preferences menu, click the “Interface” tab on the left side of the new window.

Next, look for the “Run Steam When My Computer Starts” checkbox and uncheck it.

Uncheck Run Steam When My Computer Starts

When you’ve altered the setting as desired, click “OK” to close this menu and to confirm the setting.

If you’re playing on Windows 10, you can instead choose to disable startup programs via the Windows Task Manager. You can prevent certain programs from launching at boot on a Mac by opening System Preferences > Users & Groups > Login Items and unchecking the desired programs.

RELATED: How to Manage Startup Applications in Windows 8 or 10

READ NEXT
Joel Cornell Joel Cornell
Joel Cornell is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He's spent twelve years writing professionally, working on everything from technical documentation at PBS to video game content for GameSkinny. Joel covers a bit of everything technology-related, including gaming and esports. He's honed his skills by writing for other industries, including in architecture, green energy, and education.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.