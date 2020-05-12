Finding something specific within a long or complex web page can be frustrating, like finding a needle in a haystack. Luckily, there’s an easy way to perform an in-page search using an almost universal keyboard shortcut. Here’s how.

To search quickly within a web page (“Find In Page”), first open the page you’d like to search in your favorite web browser.

Press Ctrl+F (on Windows PC, Chromebook, or Linux system), or Command+F (on a Mac) on the keyboard. The “F” stands for “Find,” and it works in every browser.

If you’re using Google Chrome, a search bubble will appear in the upper-right corner of the window.

If you’re using Microsoft Edge, a search bar will appear in the upper-left corner of the window.

If you’re using Mozilla Firefox, a search bar will appear in the lower-left corner of the window.

If you’re using Apple Safari on Mac, a search bar will appear in the upper-right corner of the window.

And yes, even in Apple Safari on iPad, a search bar will appear across the bottom of the screen if you hit Command+F on a linked keyboard.

Once you see the search bar, click in the text input field and type in a word or phrase. The browser will highlight all occurrences of your search query on the page, and you can cycle through them, up and down the page, with the arrows beside the search bar. Very handy!

This Keyboard Shortcut Works in Other Apps, Too

Once you know the Find shortcut, you can apply it to many other programs and operating systems, not just web browsers.

For example, in Windows, Ctrl+F opens up a Find window on Notepad, and it brings focus to the search bar in File Explorer. It works in Office, too. On a Mac, you can use Command+F to search in Finder or in apps like Apple Music or Photos.

Try it on almost any app you use, and chances are, it will support it. It’s yet another handy tip to keep in your bag of all-purpose computing tools.