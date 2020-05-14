Sometimes it’s tough to find specific information within a web page in Safari for iPhone or iPad. Luckily, Safari allows you to search for text on any currently open web page using either the touch screen or an attached keyboard. Here’s how.

How to Search the Current Web Page with Touch

If you don’t have a keyboard hooked up to your iPhone or iPad, you can search for text within the current page using the touchscreen, although the feature is tucked away in a non-obvious place. This technique works both on iPhone and iPad.

First, open Safari and navigate to the page you’d like to find text in. Once the page is loaded, tap on the address bar at the top of the screen.

An on-screen keyboard will appear at the bottom of the screen, and the current web page address will highlight. If you want, you can clear the address bar by tapping the backspace key on the keyboard (or tap on the small “X” in a circle beside the address).

Type in what you’d like to find on the page. Locate the “On This Page” section at the bottom of the search pop-up. Tap on the line just below it that starts with “Find.”

The pop-up will close and you will see the web page again with a search bar at the very bottom. Safari will highlight all occurrences of your search query on the current page.

You can cycle through the results, up and down the page, with the arrows beside the search bar.

When you’re finished searching, tap “Done” in the lower-left corner of the screen. The “Find in page” mode will close.

How to Search the Current Web Page Using a Keyboard

If you have a keyboard connected to your iPhone or iPad, you can use a quick keyboard shortcut to search within a web page. Press Command+F and a search bar will appear across the bottom of the screen.

Once you see the search bar, click in the text input field and type in a word or phrase. The browser will highlight all occurrences of what you’re looking for on the page, and you can cycle through them, up and down the page, with the arrows beside the search bar.

When you’re done, check out other neat things you can do with Safari on iPhone and iPad, such as creating an icon for your favorite website on your Home screen, navigating using swipes, and much more.

