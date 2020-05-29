Windows 10 Logo

If you use Windows Defender Antivirus for malware detection and removal on Windows 10, it’s easy to keep an eye on Defender’s performance with a built-in list of every threat the utility has detected on your PC. Here’s how to view it.

First, open the Start menu and type “Windows Security.” Select the “Windows Security” app that pops up.

(Note, Windows Defender is now known as Windows Security.)

Launch Windows Security from Start menu in Windows 10

Using the sidebar in Windows Security, select “Virus & Threat Protection.” Then click or tap “Protection History.” (On older versions of Windows 10, this choice will say “Threat History” instead.)

Click Protection history in Windows Security on Windows 10

On the “Protection History” screen, you will see a complete list of threats that Windows Defender has identified on your PC.

The Protection history list in Windows Security on Windows 10

If your Protection History page is blank, don’t be alarmed—that’s probably good news. But if you have threats and would like to see more information on a specific one, click on the downward-pointing carat-style arrow beside the item. A detailed view will appear.

A detailed view of a threat in Protection history on Windows 10

If you have a large list of identified threats, it may be helpful to use the “Filters” button to narrow down what kind of threats you’d like to view. For example, you could select “Quarantined” to see only threats that have been quarantined or filtered by threat severity.

Click filters in Protection history on Windows 10

Even if your Protection History is full of threats, you can rest slightly easier knowing that Windows Defender actively working. For even better protection, consider supplementing Defender with a second anti-malware program.

