If you use Windows Defender Antivirus for malware detection and removal on Windows 10, it’s easy to keep an eye on Defender’s performance with a built-in list of every threat the utility has detected on your PC. Here’s how to view it.

First, open the Start menu and type “Windows Security.” Select the “Windows Security” app that pops up.

(Note, Windows Defender is now known as Windows Security.)

Using the sidebar in Windows Security, select “Virus & Threat Protection.” Then click or tap “Protection History.” (On older versions of Windows 10, this choice will say “Threat History” instead.)

On the “Protection History” screen, you will see a complete list of threats that Windows Defender has identified on your PC.

If your Protection History page is blank, don’t be alarmed—that’s probably good news. But if you have threats and would like to see more information on a specific one, click on the downward-pointing carat-style arrow beside the item. A detailed view will appear.

If you have a large list of identified threats, it may be helpful to use the “Filters” button to narrow down what kind of threats you’d like to view. For example, you could select “Quarantined” to see only threats that have been quarantined or filtered by threat severity.

Even if your Protection History is full of threats, you can rest slightly easier knowing that Windows Defender actively working. For even better protection, consider supplementing Defender with a second anti-malware program.

