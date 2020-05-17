Google Meet Icon

Google Meet is the video-chat tool integrated into G Suite and available to anyone with a Google account. By default, you’ll see the most active speaker on video calls with a lot of people, but you can now get a Zoom-style grid of videos.

To change your video layout during a Google Meet video call, click the three vertical dots in the bottom right of your call and select “Change Layout.”

Meet Change Layout Button

Once you’re in the Change Layout menu, you can select any of the available layout options and your screen will reflect the changes instantly in the background. The default setting is “Auto,” which will automatically change the layout based on the number of participants in the video call.

If you select “Tiled,” you can see up to 16 people at once in the order that they joined the call. Hover your mouse over any picture to see their name. This setting is disabled if someone is presenting, and the “Sidebar” option is used instead. If you select “Spotlight,” the current speaker, presenter, or pinned feed will fill the entire window.

Meet Change Layout Screen

At any time during a call, you can click on someone’s image and it will pin their video feed to your screen. With these layouts, it’s easy to keep your focus on whoever is speaking or those who are most important to you.

READ NEXT
Joel Cornell Joel Cornell
Joel Cornell is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He's spent twelve years writing professionally, working on everything from technical documentation at PBS to video game content for GameSkinny. Joel covers a bit of everything technology-related, including gaming and esports. He's honed his skills by writing for other industries, including in architecture, green energy, and education.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.