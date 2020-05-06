As the majority of the global workforce now works remotely, the need for video conferencing has risen—and so has the popularity of Zoom. In a Zoom call, you may eventually need to share your screen with participants. Here’s how.

Share Your Screen During a Call

As the host of the Zoom call, you can share your screen at any time. During the call, select the “Share Screen” button at the bottom of the window.

Alternatively, use the Alt+S (Command+Shift+S for Mac) shortcut key on Windows 10.

You’ll now be in the “Basic” tab of the share screen options window. Here, you can select which screen you’d like to share (if you’re connected to multiple monitors), a specific application that’s currently open (like Word, Chrome, Slack, etc.), or a Whiteboard.

Once you’ve selected the screen that you’d like to share, click the “Share” button in the bottom-right corner of the window.

To stop screen sharing, click the red “Stop Share” button at the top of the screen you are currently sharing. Alternatively, use the Alt+S (Command+Shift+S for Mac) shortcut key.

Allowing Participants to Share Their Screen

Due to a rise in the new Zoombombing trend, we recommend you keep your Zoom calls as secure as possible. However, in some cases, it may be necessary to allow participants to share their screen.

During the meeting, select the arrow next to “Screen Share” at the bottom of the window. From the menu that appears, select “Advanced Sharing Options.”

The “Advanced Sharing Options” window will appear. Here, you can select who can share their screen, when they can share their screen, and how many participants can share their screen at the same time.

That’s all it takes to share your screen in a Zoom meeting!