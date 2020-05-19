Slack is a great tool for communicating and collaborating in digital workspaces. When it gets busy, it’s difficult to sort through all the information; what’s relevant, and what’s chatter. Start grouping your conversations into threads, and watch the clutter disappear.

All conversations that you’ll have with your colleagues in Slack are sorted into channels. These channels can be based on the team, the project, the subject, or any topic that needs its own dedicated space. Click on any of the channels of the direct messages on the left side of Slack to open that conversation space in your main window.

In any channel or message, you can type messages as the conversation progresses. Unfortunately, you’ll quickly find that topics and new messages can get lost as time goes on. To consolidate your conversations under each topic, you’ll want to use threads. You can start a thread by hovering your mouse cursor over any message and selecting the “Reply to Thread” button.

This will open a new pane on the right side of Slack where you can type out messages and upload files as you would in a channel. Instead, everything is neatly organized in a thread under that message, rather than in the channel where it can interrupt or delay unrelated conversations. Once a thread is created, you can always return to it by clicking the link beneath a threaded conversation that displays how many replies exist, when the last one was made, and who responded.

If you want to view your threads in order of the most recent responses, click the “Threads” button in the top left.

With threads in Slack, it’s easy to stay productive while keeping digital spaces tidy and organized. Just remember that these are only useful if you and your team are actually using them!