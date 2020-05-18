Windows 10’s taskbar normally stretches across the bottom of the screen, but you can move it to the left or right side of the screen in a vertical orientation. It’s great for widescreen displays, giving your applications more vertical screen real estate.

First, right click on the taskbar and locate the option called “Lock The Taskbar” in the list. If that option has a checkmark beside it, click on it. This unlocks the taskbar so you can move it.

With your taskbar unlocked, you are now free to move it. Click on the taskbar and drag your mouse cursor to the left or right edge of the screen.

(You can even drag it to the top of your screen, if you prefer a horizontal taskbar up there.)

When the cursor gets close enough to the edge, the taskbar will snap into a vertical position.

While the taskbar is unlocked, you can also click the handle at its edge and drag it to enlarge or shrink the taskbar. In a vertical orientation, it will get wider or narrower.

If you’d like, right click on the taskbar again and select “Lock The Taskbar” so it has a checkmark beside it. This will make sure you don’t move the taskbar by accident. Now you can use the taskbar as usual.

If you’d like to move it back, make sure the taskbar is unlocked, then drag the taskbar back where you’d like it. You can even drag it to the top of the screen if you wish.

Once you’re settled, you can explore other ways to customize the taskbar in Windows 10, such as pinning apps to it or removing the Cortana search box.

RELATED: How to Customize the Taskbar in Windows 10