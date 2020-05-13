If you’re looking for a way to stream The Weather Channel without having to pay a hefty cable bill, these services will allow you to watch it right to your devices without hassle. Here’s how to stream The Weather Channel after you’ve cut the cord.

The Weather Channel is a great way to keep up to date with what’s happening around the world, both weather and news-wise. This channel alters you to upcoming weather and more.

fuboTV

fuboTV is an excellent live TV service that brings The Weather Channel right to your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV. This streaming service offers a 7-day free trial so that you can try it out without handing over any money. After that, the basic family plan will run your $60 a month, making it a bit pricey.

frndly

If you want a service that won’t cost you too much, frndly would be the one to go for. It only costs $6 a month, includes 15 television channels, and there is a 7-day free trial so that you can test it out before making a commitment. It’s a great streaming option for those who don’t need a lot of channels and want to save some money.

Unfortunately, Most Services Have Dropped The Weather Channel

With more well-known streaming services like AT&T TV Now using AccuWeather for its forecasting channel, there are a limited amount of services that offer The Weather Channel. Along those lines as well, The Weather Channel (TV-focused) app is only available on Apple TV. The AccuWeather app is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Apple TV, so it seems that this channel has a broader reach than The Weather Channel.