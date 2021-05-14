If you’re feeling very positive about what your friend just said, you might want to tell them SGTM. Here’s what that acronym means and how to use it to brighten up your conversations.

“Sounds Good to Me!”

SGTM means “Sounds good to me.” It’s an initialism that’s used to tell someone that what they just said is agreeable to you. It’s also used as a generally positive response when someone asks you for your opinion on something.

The acronym is almost always stated in response to someone else’s question. For example, you might say “burgers SGTM” in response to someone asking you whether you’re fine with having them for dinner.

Depending on the context, SGTM and its phrase “Sounds good to me” are synonymous with other idiomatic expressions signifying agreement, such as “Works for me” or “Go for it.” You could also say “Sounds good” instead of stating the whole phrase. It can also replace a simple “Yes.”

The Origins of SGTM

Even before appearing on the internet, “Sounds good to me” was already a common idiomatic expression. People frequently used it to agree with others and signal an affirmative opinion.

The initialism originated alongside other acronyms in the late 1990s to early 2000s, gaining prominence on message boards and online chatrooms such as IRC. The earliest available definition for SGTM on Urban Dictionary is from 2007, which reads “an abbreviation for Sounds Good To Me.”

It gained wider use in the following years as more people began to communicate online through instant messaging. SGTM became a shorthand way to respond positively to other people. It’s much more common to see SGTM in personal conversations than in business communications. It’s also gained use on social media platforms, particularly on Twitter.

Confirming Plans

One of the handiest uses of SGTM is that it’s an easy way to confirm plans. For example, if someone asks whether you want to have lunch a little earlier than usual, saying “SGTM” will assure them that you’re on board.

SGTM is also a way of confirming the finer details of the plan. For example, let’s say that your partner has created a detailed itinerary for an upcoming trip, complete with transport plans, destinations, and activities. Saying SGTM is a shorthand way of communicating that you’re on board with the plan and its finer details.

Actual “Sounds”

Another use of SGTM and its phrase are to provide a positive opinion on actual “sounds.”

For example, if a friend lets you listen to a speech they’ve prepared or a song they’ve recently written, they may ask you what you think of it. In this case, saying that it “Sounds good to you” isn’t just implying that you agree with them. It means that what you’re listening to is pleasing to the ear. You could even use the phrase regarding things like sound checks, mic tests, and other scenarios where you’re trying to confirm whether the audio quality sounds good.

How to Use SGTM

SGTM and the phrase “Sounds good to me” can be used in place of each other. The acronym is much more commonly used online, while the full phrase is often spoken aloud, either in person or over calls. It can be used in both lowercase and uppercase forms. However, the lowercase version is more frequently used on the internet.

One thing to be mindful of is that the acronym may sound nonchalant or rude if it’s misused. It’s a good rule to only use it in personal conversations. For confirming official meetings and business plans, other phrases, like “This sounds suitable” or “I’m confirming this” are much more appropriate.

Here are a few examples of SGTM in action:

“Are you fine with Pepperoni for both boxes of pizza?” “SGTM!”

“Your plan to finish repainting the basement sgtm. Let’s do it.”

“We should probably be careful, but otherwise, it sgtm.”

“February 8th. SGTM. Let’s mark the day!”

If you want to learn even more online slang terms, check out our articles on LMK, NVM, and TLDR.

