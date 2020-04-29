Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple

Unlike other iPhones, the Apple iPhone SE (2020) doesn’t support Haptic Touch (or 3D Touch) for notifications. You can’t hard-press or long-press a notification to see it in more details and find quick actions like archiving an email and replying to a text message. Here’s how you can do it instead.

First, swipe down from the top of your iPhone SE’s screen to access the notification center.

An example of an annoying notification

Instead of long-pressing or hard-pressing the notification, swipe left on the notification.

Swipe left on the notification itself in iOS

Tap “View” to see the notification in detail and find any quick options.

Tap View on Notification Center or Lock Screen to View on iPhone

You’ll see any notification actions offered by the app along with a richer preview.

This is the same thing that appears with a long-press or hard-press on another iPhone. The options available depend on the app.

Quick actions for an iPhone notification

It’s not as fast as long-pressing or hard-pressing a notification, but the options are still pretty easily accessible.

You can also quickly turn off notifications by swiping. Simply left swipe over the notification, then tap Manage instead of View. In the next menu, tap “Turn Off” to stop seeing notifications from the app that sent the notification.

RELATED: How to Quickly Turn Off Annoying Notifications on iPhone or iPad

READ NEXT
Benj Edwards Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is a Staff Writer for How-To Geek. For over 14 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.