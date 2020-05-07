Sometimes, it’s handy to copy the full path of a file or folder in Windows 10 to the clipboard. That way, you can paste the path into an open or upload dialog quickly without having to browse for it the file. Luckily, there’s an easy way to do it. Here’s how.

Find the file or folder whose path you’d like to copy in File Explorer. Hold down Shift on your keyboard and right-click on it. In the context menu that pops up, select “Copy As Path.”

(The location of “Copy As Path” in the context menu list will vary, depending on your system setup and the type of file you are right-clicking on.)

This will copy the full path of the file’s location onto the Windows clipboard. For example, the path may look something like this: “C:\Users\redwolf\Desktop\Example Images\Picture.jpg.”

You can then paste the path wherever you like, such as a file upload dialog in a web browser.

This tip also helps when you’re hacking the registry to add any application your desktop context menu, running commands in the Command Prompt or PowerShell, and doing anything else that requires the full path of a file. There’s no need to type it out.

