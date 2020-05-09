Power up your team communications with the right keystroke combinations. You can use these to control the Slack interface, format messages, and quickly find the content you need. Become a Slack expert with these familiar, functional hotkeys for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Hotkeys for Slack on Windows and Linux

Slack’s keyboard shortcuts for Windows are the same as those for Linux. Here’s a helpful cheat sheet you keep nearby. A few of these are only available in the Windows desktop app, and not Slack’s web application, but most work on both.

Navigation

You can use the following hotkeys to navigate Slack on Windows or Linux:

Go to Conversation: Ctrl+K

Ctrl+K Go to Direct Messages (DM): Ctrl+Shift+K

Ctrl+Shift+K Go to Channels: Ctrl+Shift+L

Ctrl+Shift+L Go to Mentions: Ctrl+Shift+M (Desktop app only)

Ctrl+Shift+M (Desktop app only) Go to People: Ctrl+Shift+E

Ctrl+Shift+E Go to Saved Items: Ctrl+Shift+S

Ctrl+Shift+S Go to next Section: F6

F6 Go to previous Section : Shift+F6

: Shift+F6 Go to next Unread: Alt+Shift+Down

Alt+Shift+Down Go to previous Unread: Alt+Shift+Up

Alt+Shift+Up Go to next Channel/DM: Alt+Right

Alt+Right Go to previous Channel/DM: Alt+Left

Alt+Left Go to next Workspace: Ctrl+Tab (Windows), Ctrl+] (Linux)

Ctrl+Tab (Windows), Ctrl+] (Linux) Go to previous Workspace: Ctrl+Shift+Tab (Windows), Ctrl+Shift+[ (Linux)

Ctrl+Shift+Tab (Windows), Ctrl+Shift+[ (Linux) Go to a specific Workspace: Ctrl+[number under workspace icon] (Desktop app only)

Ctrl+[number under workspace icon] (Desktop app only) Go to Channel Info: Ctrl+Shift+I

Ctrl+Shift+I Go to New Message: Ctrl+N

Ctrl+N Go to Preferences: Ctrl+, (Desktop app only)

Ctrl+, (Desktop app only) Go to Threads: Ctrl+Shift+T (Desktop app only)

Ctrl+Shift+T (Desktop app only) Toggle right pane: Ctrl+.

Ctrl+. Toggle Full-Screen View: Ctrl+Shift+F

Ctrl+Shift+F Search current Channel/Conversation: Ctrl+F

Ctrl+F Go to previous Search: Ctrl+G

All Unread

The Slack desktop app has a window that displays all unread content in DMs and channels. If you want to deactivate this feature, click the name of the Workspace at the top left. Then, go to Preferences > Sidebar > Show All Unreads, and remove the checkmark next to this option.

You can use the following hotkeys to open and navigate this menu:

Toggle All Unread view: Ctrl+Shift+A

Ctrl+Shift+A Mark message as Unread: Alt+Left Click

Alt+Left Click Move between messages: Up or Down arrows

Up or Down arrows Open or collapse Channels: Left or Right arrows

Marking Messages

You can use the following hotkeys to mark messages:

Mark all messages in current Channel/DM Read : Esc

: Esc Mark all messages Read : Shift+Esc

: Shift+Esc Set message as oldest Unread: Alt+Left Click (Windows), Ctrl+Alt+Left Click (Linux)

Message Action

The following hotkeys apply only when you have a message selected:

Edit message: E

E Add emoji: R

R Open thread: T or Right arrow

T or Right arrow Pin or Unpin message: P

P Share: S

S Save or Unsave message: A

A Mark Unread: U

U Delete message: Delete

Formatting Messages

You can use the following hotkeys to format messages:

Edit last message: Ctrl+Up

Ctrl+Up Select text to beginning of current line: Shift+Up

Shift+Up Select text to end of current line: Shift+Down

Shift+Down Insert return: Shift+Enter

Shift+Enter Add emoji: Ctrl+Shift+\

Ctrl+Shift+\ Bold: Ctrl+B

Ctrl+B Italicize: Ctrl+I

Ctrl+I Strike-through: Ctrl+Shift+X

Ctrl+Shift+X Quote selected text: Ctrl+Shift+9

Ctrl+Shift+9 Code selected text: Ctrl+Shift+C

Ctrl+Shift+C Code block selected text: Ctrl+Alt+Shift+C

Ctrl+Alt+Shift+C Create numbered list: Ctrl+Shift+7

Ctrl+Shift+7 Create bulleted list: Ctrl+Shift+8

Ctrl+Shift+8 Apply formatting to markdown text: Ctrl+Shift+F

Ctrl+Shift+F Undo message formatting: Ctrl+Z

Files

You can use the following hotkeys with files:

Upload file: Ctrl+U

Ctrl+U Create snippet: Ctrl+Shift+Enter

During a Call

You can use the following hotkeys when you’re on a call:

Toggle Mute: M

M Toggle Video: V

V Open Invites: + or A

+ or A View and select an emoji: E+ (select 1-9)

Hotkeys for Slack on Mac

You can refer to this cheat sheet of hotkeys when you’re on your Mac. However, note that a few are only available on the Mac desktop app, and not on the website.

Navigation

You can use the following hotkeys to navigate Slack on a Mac:

Go to Conversation: Cmd+K

Cmd+K Go to Direct Messages (DM): Cmd+Shift+K

Cmd+Shift+K Go to Channels: Cmd+Shift+L

Cmd+Shift+L Go to Mentions: Cmd+Shift+M (Desktop app only)

Cmd+Shift+M (Desktop app only) Go to People: Cmd+Shift+E

Cmd+Shift+E Go to Saved Items: Cmd+Shift+S

Cmd+Shift+S Go to next section: F6

F6 Go to previous section: Shift+F6

Shift+F6 Go to next unread: Option+Shift+Down

Option+Shift+Down Go to previous unread: Option+Shift+Up

Option+Shift+Up Go to next Channel/DM: Cmd+[

Cmd+[ Go to previous Channel/DM: Cmd+]

Cmd+] Go to next Workspace: Cmd+Shift+]

Cmd+Shift+] Go to previous Workspace: Cmd+Shift+[

Cmd+Shift+[ Go to a specific Workspace: Cmd+[number under workspace icon] (Desktop app only)

Cmd+[number under workspace icon] (Desktop app only) Go to Channel Info: Cmd+Shift+I

Cmd+Shift+I Go to New Message : Cmd+N

: Cmd+N Go to Preferences: Cmd+, (Desktop app only)

Cmd+, (Desktop app only) Go to Threads: Cmd+Shift+T (Desktop app only)

Cmd+Shift+T (Desktop app only) Toggle right pane: Cmd+.

Cmd+. Toggle Full-Screen View: Ctrl+Shift+F

Ctrl+Shift+F Search current Channel/Conversation: Cmd+F

Cmd+F Go to previous Search: Cmd+G

All Unread

In Slack, you can view all your unread messages in one convenient window. To deactivate this window, select the workspace name at the top left. Then, click Preferences > Sidebar > Show All Unreads. Make sure the checkbox next to this option is unchecked.

You can use these hotkeys to quickly navigate this menu:

Toggle All Unread view: Cmd+Shift+A

Cmd+Shift+A Mark message Unread: Option+Left Click

Option+Left Click Move between messages: Up or Down arrow

Up or Down arrow Open or collapse Channels: Left or Right arrow

Marking Messages

You can use the following hotkeys to mark messages:

Mark all messages in current Channel/DM Read: Esc

Esc Mark all messages Read: Shift+Esc

Shift+Esc Set message as Oldest Unread: Option+Click

Message Actions

You can only use these hotkeys when a message is selected:

Edit message: E

E Add emoji: R

R Open thread: T or Right arrow

T or Right arrow Pin or Unpin message: P

P Share: S

S Save or Unsave message: A

A Mark Unread: U

U Delete message: Delete

Formatting Messages

You can use the following hotkeys to format messages:

Edit last message: Cmd+Up

Cmd+Up Select text to beginning of current Line: Shift+Up

Shift+Up Select text to end of current line: Shift+Down

Shift+Down Insert return: Shift+Enter

Shift+Enter Add emoji: Cmd+Shift+\

Cmd+Shift+\ Bold: Cmd+B

Cmd+B Italicize: Cmd+I

Cmd+I Strike-through: Cmd+Shift+X

Cmd+Shift+X Quote selected text: Cmd+Shift+9

Cmd+Shift+9 Code selected text: Cmd+Shift+C

Cmd+Shift+C Code block selected text: Cmd+Alt+Shift+C

Cmd+Alt+Shift+C Create numbered list: Cmd+Shift+7

Cmd+Shift+7 Create bulleted list: Cmd+Shift+8

Cmd+Shift+8 Apply formatting to markdown t ext: Cmd+Shift+F

t Cmd+Shift+F Undo message formatting: Cmd+Z

Files

You can use the following hotkeys with files:

Upload file: Cmd+U

Cmd+U Create snippet: Cmd+Shift+Enter

During a Call

You can use the following hotkeys when you’re on a call:

Toggle Mute: M

M Toggle Video: V

V Open Invites: + or A

+ or A View and select an Emoji: E+ (select 1-9)

Troubleshooting Slack’s Noncustomizable Hotkeys

Although Slack doesn’t currently allow you to customize hotkeys, it does plan to add this feature in the future. If you’re having issues with any hotkeys, try changing the keyboard layout. To do so, click the name of the workspace at the top left, and then select “Preferences.”

Under the “Language and Region” tab, click the “Keyboard Layout” drop-down menu to select a different option.

This option will only appear if Slack is having difficulty detecting your keyboard. If you’re still having issues, make sure the correct language is selected in the “Language and Region” tab.

Fortunately, most of these hotkeys align with the common combinations used across most apps and operating systems. Just be careful of muscle memory playing tricks on you if you switch from a Windows or Linux machine to Mac.