With just a few quick keystrokes, you can gain more control over your FaceTime video calls and your Mac’s video chat interface by using these built-in keyboard shortcuts. Become a Facetime expert today with this handy-dandy cheat sheet.

Regardless of which macOS firmware version is running on your Apple computer, the following keyboard shortcuts will save you time and energy during your FaceTime calls. You’ll also want to ensure that your Mac and the FaceTime app are up to date.

Here’s a cheat sheet of all the default hotkeys for FaceTime:

Navigation

Open Preferences: Cmd+,

Interface

Toggle Fullscreen During Video Call: Cmd+Ctrl+F

Cmd+Ctrl+F Toggle Landscape/Portrait: Cmd+R

Cmd+R Hide FaceTime: Cmd+H

Cmd+H Hide Everything Except FaceTime: Cmd+Option+H

Cmd+Option+H Turn Facetime Off: Cmd+K

Cmd+K Quit FaceTime: Cmd+Q

Cmd+Q Minimize FaceTime Window: Cmd+M

Cmd+M Close FaceTime Window: Cmd+W

Unfortunately, these keyboard shortcuts are not customizable, nor can you disable hotkeys for FaceTime. In addition to these hotkeys for FaceTime on Mac, there is also a number of global keyboard shortcuts for your computer that can be extremely useful while you’re working or playing.

Try creating your own Mac keyboard cheat sheet by copying and pasting the most relevant hotkeys, and placing them somewhere accessible like on your physical or digital desktop.