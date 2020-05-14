An Amazon Prime membership offers several benefits, one of which is a free Twitch Prime membership. Here’s how to link your accounts and get all the benefits of Twitch Prime for free.

What Is Twitch Prime?

Twitch Prime is a premium experience on the video-game streaming service that’s included with an Amazon Prime membership. Twitch Prime includes bonus games, exclusive in-game content, and more.

For many people, the most valuable benefit of a Prime membership is the free Twitch channel subscription that comes with it. This benefit directly supports your favorite streamer. Plus, you can subscribe again (for free) every month, as long as you have an active Amazon Prime membership linked to your Twitch account.

Visit the Twitch Prime Guide FAQ page for the full list of benefits.

Link Your Twitch and Amazon Prime Accounts

To gain access to a free Twitch Prime membership, you must link your Amazon Prime account and Twitch.tv accounts. To do so, head over to Amazon Twitch Prime.

Click “Sign In” in the top-right corner, and then type your Amazon Prime account information.

After you log in to your Amazon account, click “Link Twitch Account.” You’ll then be prompted to sign in to your Twitch account. Confirm the accounts are linked, and then navigate to Twitch to get started with your Prime subscription.

How to Subscribe to a Twitch Streamer

When you choose to subscribe to a Twitch streamer via your Prime membership, you’re giving $4.99 to that person.

To subscribe to a streamer, navigate to his or her profile, and then click “Subscribe” at the top of the page.

If this is the first time you’ve subscribed to a streamer from your Twitch Prime account, you’ll be asked if you want to use your monthly free subscription for this streamer. Click “Yes” to subscribe to that streamer for one month at no additional charge.

After you subscribe to a streamer via your Prime membership, though, you have to wait a month before you can use your free subscription again. If you want to set up a recurring subscription, click “Subscribe” again, and then select the “Continue Sub” option.

If you choose to convert your Prime subscription to a recurring subscription, you’ll be charged the monthly fee of $4.99. You have to manually subscribe to a streamer every 30 days to use your Twitch Prime subscription again.

How to View Your Current Subscriptions

You can view your subscriptions anytime on Twitch. To do so, click your profile picture in the top-right corner, and then click “Subscriptions.”

The “Subscriptions” page shows all your current (and expired) subscriptions, along with the subscription benefits, expiration dates, and whether each is paid or Prime.

How to Resubscribe to a Streamer via Twitch Prime

After you subscribe to a streamer via your linked Prime account, you have to wait one month before you can resubscribe.

To check your subscriptions, click your avatar in the top-right corner on Twitch, and then click “Subscriptions.” A list of your current, gifted, and expired subscriptions appears.

All of your current subscriptions will be under the “Your Subscriptions” tab. In the image below, you see a Prime membership was used to subscribe to a streamer.

You can either pay to resubscribe now or use your Twitch Prime membership to pay for another subscription to the streamer after it expires.

Subscribing is a great way to financially support your favorite Twitch streamers. And, if you subscribe via your Twitch Prime membership, you can do so without spending a dime!