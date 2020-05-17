If you’re subscribed to a lot of communities on Reddits, some of the content you want to see may get lost in the mix. For easier browsing, you can make your own “multireddit” that combines posts from multiple subreddits into one feed.

What Are Multireddits?

At first glance, the front page of Reddit can be a little bit overwhelming to scroll through—especially if you’re part of a lot of random subreddits. For example, you might be seeing important breaking news in between memes and funny pictures of cats, which may not be the ideal reading experience. It’s also hard to filter down the types of posts you want to see unless you go to a specific subreddit. However, there are a lot of subreddits that have similar types of content.

Multireddits, or “multis,” is a feature that allows Redditors to combine multiple subreddits into one page for easy reading. It works very similarly to how RSS news aggregators work. For example, if you want to browse the headlines of the day aggregated from multiple subreddits with different kinds of news, you can make a multireddit that combines r/News, r/WorldNews, r/Technology, r/Sports, and r/Entertainment.

Multireddits are also a great way to sort your favorite feeds into groups of similar subreddits. Instead of going into subreddits one by one, you’ll see the newest and most upvoted posts from all of them. Multireddits are also a good way to see posts from subs that you’re not subscribed to.

Making a Multireddit

To make a multireddit, you need to be using the old version of the Reddit website. To do this, go to User Settings > Account, and toggle “Opt Out Of The Redesign,” which will make the old version the default. You can also access old Reddit at old.reddit.com.

On the left side of your home page, there will be an expanding menu where you’ll see a list of default multireddits you’re subscribed to. Click “Create” and type in the preferred name for your multi. For this example, we’ll call our multi “Technology.” You’ll be redirected to your multi’s page. From here, you can set the multi to public or private visibility.

Then, you can type in which subreddits will go in it. Simply type in the name of the subreddit in the text box and click the “+” button to add it to your multi. In the following example, you’ll see we added r/Apple, r/Android, r/Technology, and r/PCMasterRace to our multi. They will immediately be visible on the page when you add them.

There’s another way to make a multi without having to use the old version of Reddit. A subreddit’s normal URL follows the format is “reddit.com/r/” followed by the name of the sub. You can combine multiple subs into a link for a multireddit by adding “+” between every subreddit name. For example, “reddit.com/r/news+worldnews” will lead you to a multi with both r/News and r/WorldNews.

However, this way of making a multi does not allow you to give it a custom name. There’s also no way to access it directly from your Reddit home page, so you’ll need to bookmark the link to access it later on.

Adding Other Multireddits

Like subreddits, you can also add Multireddits that other users make and have left publicly accessible. They will appear in your left sidebar in old Reddit, and you can customize them just like the ones that you made yourself.

If you’re on old Reddit, to follow one, go to the multireddit owner’s profile page. On the left side, you’ll see a box that says, “Public Multireddits.” When you access one of these, click “Make A Copy,” then you can browse through or customize that multireddit as much as you see fit. You can also read the multireddit straight from the user’s profile.

You can also share your multis with others in the same way. As long as a multireddit you’ve made is public, other people can make their copies of it and have it appear on their left sidebar.

Great Ways to Use Multireddits

One of the best things about multireddits is that you can browse the content you want without overwhelming your subscription list. For example, there are thousands of subreddits dedicated to cats. Therefore, a cat-loving Reddit user has made several multireddits that aggregate many of the best ones, so you’ll have an unlimited stream of feline photos without having 100 cat-related subreddits cluttering your home feed.

Like we mentioned earlier, this is also an excellent way to browse the news in a specific niche. For example, the most active sports subs are only focused on a single sport. For example, if you’re a fan of multiple sports and you want to see coverage on all of them, you may wish to combine r/NBA, r/NFL, and r/hockey into one feed.