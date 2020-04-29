Hulu has a lot of original TV show content that’s worth spending your free time streaming. These are the 10 best shows you can currently watch, no matter which subscription tier you have.

11.22.63

11.22.63 is based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King that follows Jake Epping on a strange journey. This man’s normal life as a teacher is turned upside down when he finds a way to travel back in time. As he makes his way to the day of the assassination of JFK, he’ll have to search to find who committed the crime and stop them in their tracks.

Castle Rock

Another series based on Steven King novels, Castle Rock follows the lives of his most iconic characters. This psychological horror show brings King’s characters to a mythological scale. This Hulu original combines many of the author’s most famous books in a single show, which takes place in the iconic fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine.

High Fidelity

High Fidelity is the story of Rob Brooks, who uses music to recount her past loves. This is a re-creation of Nick Hornby’s famed novel about a record shop owner who lives through music. With music as her outlet, the main character relives her life as she hits hard times.

Letterkenny

This comedy truly pokes fun at the generic country vibe we see quite often these days. Letterkenny takes place in a town full of different cliques. The Hicks, Skids, and Hockey Players are constantly at each other’s throats, and their feuds usually end with someone getting beaten up.

If you enjoy comic relief about trivial, everyday matters, this might be the show for you. The stereotypes of each group are heavily prominent throughout the show, which results in good laughs.

Little Fires Everywhere

This drama will surely have you up-in-arms throughout. Little Fires Everywhere, based on the best-selling novel by Celeste Ng, follows a picture-perfect family and their relationship with their new neighbors. With secrets between the groups and rules that are meant to be broken, this show will have you wondering what will happen next.

Marvel’s Runaways

Marvel’s Runaways is a great Hulu original show for any fan of the franchise. Following a group of six runaway teens, the characters all band together to take down the common evil in their lives—their parents. This action-filled drama unveils things in these individuals they didn’t know they had.

With super-villain parents, you can’t blame this group of teens for trying to get out of their current situations. This comic-based series finds this group on the run, as they leave their true families to become one of their own.

The Act

The Act is a series based on the true-life account of Gypsy Blanchard and her deranged mother, Dee Dee. She made her daughter believe she was gravely ill and continued to tell Gypsy she was years younger than she really was.

A tale of deceit, the unveiling of truths, and the ultimate plot of murder will keep you enthralled. The fact that it’s based on true events makes it even more riveting.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Taking place in the Republic of Gilead, The Handmaid’s Tale is a twisted drama following the life of Offred. This woman is forced into a life of sexual servitude as she is one of the last fertile women in the town. This follows the life of Offred and her struggles, as she deals with the new dictatorship that has taken over her once normal country.

The Mindy Project

If you’re looking for a lighthearted, comedy, The Mindy Project is a great way to go. We follow the life of Dr. Mindy Lahiri, as she tries to make her world into the perfect romantic comedy. She’s a skilled ob-gyn on a search to not only perfect herself, but also to find the ideal man.

Watch as Dr. Lahiri does everything she can to perfect her life in today’s world, while balancing her career as a top-notch doctor. The hilarious interactions with her coworkers and friends will have you laughing constantly.

Veronica Mars

A teenager turned nighttime detective sets out to solve mysteries with the help of her father. Veronica Mars discovers the secrets and mysteries that seem to be all around the town of Neptune. In a city run by the rich and powerful, this young woman sets out to set the story straight.

With all these fantastic shows to watch, you’ll have those empty hours filled with great content in no time. From comedies to dramas, and everything in between, Hulu has genuinely stepped up to the plate with its original TV shows.