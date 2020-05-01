There are quite a few Netflix original series in a variety of genres. New and old, some of these shows deserve a category all their own. Here are 10 of the best Netflix shows you should stream right now.

Ozark

Marty Byrde, a financial advisor caught in a money-laundering business, has to move his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks. He has to continue his side business in the local town to pay back the drug boss that’s on his back. Ozark follows Byrde and his family as they try to exchange this money without the locals noticing.

You

Joe Goldberg is a young, handsome, charming bookstore owner looking for love in New York City. When he meets Guinevere Beck, his fixation on her becomes extreme. As he watches her every move and gets close to those around her, things take a turn for the worst.

What might seem to be a small obsession grows to so much more than you could imagine. You is intense, strange, and, most of all, addictive! Who knew love could take someone so far?

Stranger Things

In the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, everyone knows each other, so they know when things start to get strange. When young Will Byers goes missing, the search is on to find him. Little do these residents know, something mysterious has been going on.

As Hopper searches for the young boy, Mike, Dustin, and Lucas join forces with a strange newcomer to conduct their own search. Stranger Things brings the paranormal to a small town, and the townspeople band together to figure out what’s going on.

Tiger King

The U.S. is home to more captive big cats than there are in the wild. Tiger King follows the crazy stories of some of the biggest names in this trade, including Joe Exotic, his employees, and his battle with Carole Baskin. There are also some interviews with Doc Antle, Jeff Lowe, and other players in the U.S. big-cat private zoo game.

What begins as a small dispute between a rescue and zoo turns into a dark feud that drags on and on. Lawsuits, romance, and murder-for-hire are sprinkled throughout, as you follow this timeline of insanity. Interviews with Joe’s workers, his big-cat friends, and more, might cause you to question the “reality” of this story.

Disenchantment

Princess Bean is about to wed a prince in an arranged marriage she didn’t ask for. She’d rather be out having fun and drinking the night away with her friends. So, she’s looking for a way not to avoid the throne. When she runs into Luci and Elfo, her life suddenly takes an exciting turn.

Disenchantment follows the fun-but-dangerous adventures of Bean and her demon and elf friends. Throwing wild parties and spending time with mermaids, Bean is on her way to the life she wants.

The Crown

See where it all began. The Crown is the story of reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. When the story begins, she’s 25 and just wed to Prince Philip. Follow her behind the scenes, as she takes the throne and grapples with on-the-job training.

The show follows the Queen’s struggle to balance her public facade and duties with her family and private life. Amidst all of this, she must also confront and deal with disapproving Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill.

Orange Is the New Black

Orange Is the New Black follows Piper Chapman, a law-abiding citizen, as she faces a year and a half behind bars. Piper is sentenced when her past of transporting drug money for her ex finally catches up with her. Although her sentence is short, she befriends many people in prison.

This drama is filled with laughter, tears, and everything in-between as you grow attached to each character. The growth of each character is evident as the series continues. It’s no surprise this show is vastly popular.

I Am a Killer

This true-crime documentary series features the testimonies of death row inmates. In I Am a Killer, you’ll hear accounts from a series of people accused of capital murder crimes. After each episode, it’ll be up to you to form your own opinion about their crimes and sentence.

Black Mirror

Black Mirror is an anthology series set in our world, following modern technology. Each episode takes place in a different reality, with different characters, who all face a similar problem. This show takes on modern technology, showing how it can backfire, and be used against its creators.

Peaky Blinders

Set in 1919 Birmingham, England, Peaky Blinders follows the Shelby crime family. As Tommy Shelby moves up in the crime world, he has to decide what (or who) he’s willing to give up. Follow the Shelbys as they deal with rival gangs, the law, and each other.

Will they be able to make their way to the top? Every episode of this post-World War I show will have you on the edge of your seat.

With this list of Netflix original series, you’ll have an arsenal of shows to keep you occupied for quite some time. Whether you’re into dramas or comedies, Netflix has something for everyone!