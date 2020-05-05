Apple’s Spotlight search is the fastest way to find and open apps. You can also use it to search within apps and view Siri Suggestions. Not happy with the Spotlight search results? Here’s how to customize it on your iPhone and iPad.

How to Disable Siri Suggestions in Spotlight Search

When you swipe down on the iPhone or iPad’s Home Screen, you’ll see suggested apps and actions below the Search bar. This is the handiwork of the Siri Suggestions feature.

Apple uses Siri’s intelligence to figure out which apps you’re most likely to open at the given time, and occasionally suggests some actions that you frequently do around the same time every day. For example, you might get a suggestion to call your significant other, to view an album in the Photos app, a suggestion to enable your wake up alarm, or to activate a frequently used Siri shortcut.

These suggestions are not always accurate, and if you find one or two of them annoying, press and hold on the item and then tap on the “Close” button remove them from the suggestions.

But if you’re not interested in the suggested apps and action sections altogether, there’s a simple way to disable both of them.

Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone or iPad. Here, go to the “Siri & Search” section.

Scroll down and tap on the toggle next to the “Suggestions In Search” option.

Now, when you swipe down on your iPhone’s or iPad’s Home Screen, you won’t find any suggestions.

How to Disable Spotlight Search for Apps

So, now that you have hidden the suggestions from the Spotlight search menu, it’s time to customize the search results themselves. Spotlight search is a sophisticated search engine and supports deep searching for many apps (default and third party).

This means that when you search for something, you might find results from the Notes app, Calendar app, or even a third-party app that you have installed. This is very useful but can also be distracting. What if you don’t want to surface what’s in one of your hundreds of notes?

The way out of it is to disable Spotlight search for the particular app. To do this, open the “Settings” app and go to the “Siri & Search” section.

Here, scroll down until you find the app that you want to remove from the Spotlight search results and then tap on its listing.

Now, select the toggle next to the “Show In Search” option to remove it from search results. (This will also disable the app’s Shortcuts suggestions.)

The particular app’s search results will now be removed from Spotlight search. You can repeat this process for any app that you want to exclude from Spotlight search.

Just like Spotlight, you can also search within the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

