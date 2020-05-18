The BBC produces great detective shows similar to Sherlock, so it’s no surprise that this genre is such a huge hit with viewers. In fact, several streaming services will bring this show right to your living room.

Sherlock is a show that follows the tales of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle as we watch Sherlock Holmes solve crimes in ways never before seen. With Watson by his side and Moriarity always on his tail, this show is non-stop fun and action. These streaming services will make it easy for you to never miss a second of this beloved BBC show.

Netflix

With a Netflix subscription, you can stream every episode of Sherlock right from the app. This service has all four services for you to binge-watch to your heart’s content.

Amazon Prime Video

If you’re looking to purchase the entire show, Amazon Prime Video is an excellent way to go about doing that. Every season costs $10 each, while individual episodes cost around $7 apiece.

iTunes

iTunes is the place to purchase shows and movies for any Apple user. You can buy the entire series, seasons one through four, including the special The Abominable Bride episode, for $25. This is a great deal considering that this service sells each season for $15.

Google Play Store

Android users will be happy to learn that you can purchase Sherlock on the Play Store. Google’s platform also has the entire series as well as the special, The Abominable Bride, for sale for $28. This will help ensure that you won’t miss a moment of the show, no matter where you are.

Vudu

Vudu is a good platform for those who have a variety of devices, such as Apple, Android, and Windows. You can purchase seasons one, two, and four for $14 each and season three for $20, while each episode is $5.

No matter what service you end up choosing, you’ll have every mystery-solving moment right at your fingertips. You’ll be able to follow every interaction with Moriarty and all the side comments from Watson. Now, you can officially take in all of the beauty that comes with Sherlock.