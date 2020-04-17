Sharing a video you saw on Twitter doesn’t require you to retweet the original tweet’s message or replies. Instead, you can embed the video in your own tweet while still providing credit and a link to the uploader. Here’s how.

It’s possible to share someone else’s Twitter video using the social network’s mobile apps and the web client (whether you’re on your phone or computer). The process is easiest on the iPhone and iPad, but it’s still possible on Android and Twitter’s desktop website.

Share Twitter Videos From iPhone and iPad

Start by opening the Twitter app on your iPhone and then finding a tweet that includes a video. Next, press and hold on the video.

Several options should appear in a pop-up menu. Tap on the “Tweet Video” button.

Next, compose your tweet, ensuring that the original tweet’s URL was automatically added to the text box. When you’re ready to share your message and the video, select the “Tweet” button.

Your tweet has now been shared with your followers. When viewed, you should see a “From” link below the video that takes you to the original uploader’s Twitter profile when tapped.

Share Twitter Videos From Android

The process for sharing a Twitter video on Android is similar to the iPhone’s, but it requires a couple of extra steps.

Begin by opening the Twitter app on your Android device and locating a tweet with a video embedded. Next, tap on the Share button found below the “Retweets” and “Likes” section.

From the menu that slides up from the bottom of the screen, select the “Copy Link” or “Copy Link to Tweet” option. The tweet’s URL has now been saved to your device’s clipboard.

Now, head back to the Twitter app’s home page and tap the Compose button in the bottom-right corner.

Choose the “Tweet” button that pops up.

Compose a message and then paste the copied URL to the Twitter video by long-pressing on the screen and selecting the “Paste” button from the context menu that appears.

Here comes the tricky part. Tap on your screen to highlight and delete all of the text following the question mark in the pasted URL.

Next, type and add “/video/1” to the tail end of the URL. You’re now all set to select the “Tweet” button.

You have now shared the video with all of your followers without having to retweet the original tweet. When you go and view your tweet, you will find a “From” link that sources the video’s uploader.

Share Twitter Videos From the Web

Adding a Twitter video to your next tweet using your computer is almost identical to the Android process.

Start by visiting Twitter’s website and finding a tweet with a video that you want to share. From there, click on the Share button.

Next, select the “Copy Link To Tweet” option to save the tweet’s URL to your computer’s clipboard.

Head back to Twitter’s home page and then compose a tweet using the box near the top of the window. Now, paste the tweet’s URL. You can do this by right-clicking in the box and selecting the “Paste” option, using the Ctrl+P keyboard shortcut on Windows, or hitting Cmd+P on Mac.

As with on Android, you’ll now need to remove all text following the URL’s question mark and then add “/video/1” to the tail end of the pasted tweet URL. When everything looks good, click the “Tweet” button.

You have now tweeted with the Twitter video embedded in your tweet. The original uploader’s Twitter account can be viewed and accessed by clicking on the link found below the video.

