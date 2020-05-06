Frasier follows Dr. Frasier Crane as he returns to his hometown of Seattle, WA, to host a radio show helping others with their psychiatric needs. Surrounded by his family, friends, and coworkers, there are a ton of hilarious moments throughout this show. Here’s how to stream every moment.

CBS

CBS is the place to go if you want to enjoy this show completely for free. While each episode has quite a few ads, you still won’t have to pay anything to enjoy it. It’s the perfect way to watch this show without breaking the bank.

Hulu

Hulu is the home to quite a few beloved CBS shows, so it’s no surprise that Frasier is one of them. Whether you have the most basic package or you signed up to enjoy ad-free entertainment, you’ll be able to access every second of this show through this service.

Amazon Prime Video

With Amazon Prime Video, you can add Frasier to your library to enjoy while you’re on the go or at home. You can purchase seasons one through ten for $15 each, season eleven for $20, and each episode for $2 apiece. This way, you can have access to the show no matter where you are.

iTunes

Apple users who love this show will be more than happy to hear that Frasier is available on iTunes. You can buy seasons one through nine for $15 each, while season ten and eleven are $20 apiece. All seasons are available for purchase through iTunes, so you can stream this show from your iPhone, iPad, or iPod no matter where you are.

Google Play

For Android users, every season of Frasier is available on the Google Play Store for purchase. You can buy each episode for $2 and every season is available for $15 apiece. You can purchase these and then download them on your device so you can watch them on the go.

Vudu

If you’re looking for a cross-platform option, then Vudu is a good place to get all the shows you want to add to your library. While this service does support various types of devices, it only has seasons one through eight available for purchase. Each episode is $2 each, while every season is $15 apiece.

Whatever service you use to stream or purchase Frasier, you’ll enjoy all the laughter with every interaction between the cast. Whether it’s with Neil, Roz, or Martin, the conversations will continuously have you rolling with laughter.