Being slightly cheaper than most streaming subscriptions, Quibi is trying to expand the market by focusing on short videos filmed for consumption on smaller screens. Here’s how you can quickly cancel your subscription or free trial if you’re done watching.

At $4.99/month (or $7.99/month without ads), Quibi provides original streaming content from a wide range of genres and celebrities. All episodes are around 10 minutes long, making it perfect for a “quick bite” of content. You can cancel the Quibi 90-day free trial at any time and still watch for the full amount of time.

To cancel your Quibi subscription, start by opening the app on your iPhone or Android device and then tapping the Settings icon in the top-right corner.

Next, tap the “My Account” option.

In the My Account menu, select the “Change Subscription Plan” button.

Scroll down to the bottom of the Change Subscription Plan menu and tap the “Manage Subscriptions” link.

Finally, in the Manage Subscription menu, choose the subscription you want to cancel and then scroll down and tap “Cancel.”

Confirm your choice by selecting the “Cancel Subscription” button in the next pop-up. The date when your access will be revoked is listed here.

You’ll now be asked to provide a reason for canceling your Quibi subscription (or choose to “Decline To Answer”). Tap the circle next to your reasoning and then tap the “Continue” button.

Your Quibi subscription is now canceled. As stated above, you can continue watching until the end of your 90-day trial or the end of the current billing period. Once that day comes, you won’t have to worry about Quibi charging your credit card.

