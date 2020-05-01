Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, isn’t for everyone. If you don’t find Siri useful, or you accidentally keep invoking Siri using the Side button or the “Hey Siri” phrase, here’s how you can disable Siri for good on your iPhone or iPad.

How to Disable Siri on iPhone and iPad

Disabling Siri can be achieved in a handful of steps. First, open the “Settings” app on your iPhone or iPad and then select the “Siri & Search” option.

Here, tap on the toggle next to the following options to turn each item off:

Listen for “Hey Siri”

Press Side Button for Siri

Allow Siri When Locked (if you only want to disable Siri on the Lock screen)

When you disable the first two options, you’ll see a popup asking you if you really want to turn off Siri. Here, tap on the “Turn Off Siri” button.

Siri has now been disabled on your iPhone and iPad.

How to Disable Siri Suggestions on iPhone and iPad

While Siri started out as a voice assistant for the iPhone and iPad, its role has significantly expanded in the past couple of years. Siri is now used as a blanket term for all smart suggestion features.

From app suggestions in search to smart notifications on the lock screen (which can be quite annoying), everything is handled by Siri behind the scenes. Don’t worry, you can turn these off as well and right from the Siri & Search section in the Settings app.

Once in the menu, swipe down until you see the “Siri Suggestions” section and then tap on the toggle buttons next to the “Suggestions In Search,” “Suggestions In Look Up,” and “Suggestions On Lock Screen” options to disable each item.

Now that you’ve disabled Siri on your iPhone or iPad, the next step is to delete your Siri history.

