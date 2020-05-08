The Google Play Store plays host to all in-app subscriptions set up using your Android device. When you’re ready to stop paying for weekly, monthly, or yearly subscriptions, here’s how to cancel the automatic payment using your Android handset and the Play Store on the web.

How to Cancel a Google Play Store Subscription on Android

The easiest way to cancel Android app subscriptions is by using your Android smartphone.

Start by launching the “Play Store” app. If you can’t find it on your device, swipe up on your home screen to open the app drawer and then scroll around until you locate the app.

Next, tap on the hamburger menu icon in the top-left corner of the interface.

Tap on the “Subscriptions” option found halfway down the list.

You should now see every subscription you’re paying for through the Google Play Store. Tap on the subscription that you want to cancel.

Select the “Cancel Subscription” link found at the bottom of the page.

Provide a reason for canceling the subscription and then tap the “Continue” button.

Confirm that you wish to cancel the Android app’s Play Store subscription by selecting the “Cancel Subscription” button.

Your app subscription will remain active through the end of your billing period.

If it’s a new subscription, you might be able to request a refund from the Google Play Store.

How to Cancel a Google Play Store Subscription From the Web

If you no longer have access to an Android device or you’d instead handle your finances from your computer, you can cancel app subscriptions through the Google Play Store’s website.

Begin by visiting the Google Play Store from your browser of choice. From there, select the “My Subscriptions” link found in the left sidebar.

Next, click on the “Manage” button on the right-hand side of your screen that’s associated with the subscription that you’d like to cancel.

Select the “Cancel Subscription” option found at the bottom of the pop-up menu.

Finally, click the “Cancel Subscription” button to confirm your decision.

Again, the subscription will remain active through the end of your billing period.

