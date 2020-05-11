Seinfeld is a popular comedy from the ’90s that caught the heart of many. You can stream this show from multiple services, and if you’re a die-hard fan, you can even purchase them to add to your library.

This show follows a comedian going through life as a stand-up in New York City. Of course, the show wouldn’t be complete without some of the cooky people he meets along the way. While none of this is based on real events, these skits are similar to something you’d see in real life.

TBS

TBS’s website, as well as its app for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices, is a great place to find some episodes of Seinfeld to watch. This service has a few episodes available at a time and includes live TV streaming available where you might catch an episode or two. While it may not be the best way to stream the entire show, it’s a good way to catch up on a few episodes.

Hulu

Hulu is home to all nine seasons of Seinfeld, and it’s the best way to stream the show without purchasing the series. As long as you’ve subscribed to the service, you can catch everything from “The Chinese Restaurant” to the “Contest.” Starting at $6 a month, you will be able to relive every moment of the show without putting forth a ton of money.

Amazon Prime Video

If you’re someone who likes to stock up their digital library, then you might want to look into purchasing the show from Amazon Prime Video. You can buy each available season for $20 each, and every episode for $3 each. However, Amazon does not have season two of the show available, so you’ll miss out on that if you purchase it this way.

iTunes

For Apple users, the best way to go about buying Seinfeld for your library is iTunes. This service has the entire series on sale for $100. You’ll get every episode from season one to season nine right on your iTunes account. You won’t miss a beat of Cramer’s antics or George’s misfortune with women.

Google Play

The Google Play Store is another way that readers can get their hands on Seinfeld. For $100, you can own the entire series and stream it on any device that has access to the Google Play Movies app. Relive “The Subway,” or be cautious as you watch “The Soup” with this service.

Vudu

If you’re looking for a service that has more cross-platform abilities, then Vudu is an excellent way to share your library across devices. With this service, you can buy each season for $20—other than season two, which is not available. You can also purchase each episode for $2 if you only want to rewatch your favorites.

With these services, you’ll never stop laughing at all the mishaps that happen throughout Seinfeld. With Jerry, Elaine, George, and more, there’s never a dull moment throughout this show. However, if you end up streaming this show, you’ll surely keep up the laughter throughout each episode.