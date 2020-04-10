The cool thing about Jackbox digital party games is only one person has to own and run them. To play with your friends and family, you can just share your screen with them on Zoom. They can then play the game via any browser on any smartphone, tablet, or computer.

The Ideal Online Party Game

Jackbox games were designed for in-person parties. A few people gather around a screen, open a website on their smartphones, and then everyone can play. Only the person hosting the game has to own it.

With Zoom (or any other screen-sharing app), you can stream the screen so everyone can see it and play Jackbox games online.

Whether you’re writing family-friendly jokes, competing with rude drawings, or trying to figure out who’s lying about being a secret alien, Jackbox games are an excellent platform for social gaming. They’re especially helpful now because they offer a fun way to connect with family and friends.

How to Start Playing

Jackbox games usually come in “Party Packs” of half a dozen or so digital games. Each one is designed for four to 10 players. The packs are the most cost-effective way to get your Jackbox party started. Most of the Party Packs are also on sale from time to time. You can also always buy certain games individually, wherever they’re available.

These games are multi-platform, so they run on everything from Windows PCs and Macs, to game consoles and set-top boxes. You can find official Jackbox products on Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Apple TV and iPad, Amazon Fire TV, the Humble Store, Fanatical, Epic Games, Comcast Xfinity, the Mac App Store, and Android TV.

To get started with Jackbox through Zoom, purchase the Jackbox games or packs you want from any digital storefront on your PC or Mac. For example, you can buy them from Steam, or the Epic Games or App Stores. Again, you only have to buy the game once—your friends and family can play for free, even if they don’t own a copy.

Install the game on your computer (no one else will have to do so to play). When it’s up and running, you’re ready to stream it to your friends and family through Zoom. You can also use any other screen-sharing software you prefer, including Steam Remote Play Together.

How to Play Jackbox Games on Zoom

When your Jackbox game is running on your PC or Mac, your friends will need to see your screen to play the game. This is easy to do on Zoom; just click “Download” under “Zoom Client for Meetings” on the website, and then install it.

Sign in to your Zoom account in the app, and then click “New Meeting.”

When the meeting is open, click “Invite” to send invitations to anyone you want to join. After everyone is in the Zoom meeting, click “Share Screen.”

In the pop-up window, select the Jackbox game you’re running on your computer. Make sure you enable the “Share Computer Sound” option so your friends can hear the game, and then click “Share.”

After you share your Jackbox game window, everyone else will need to open their own browsers, go to Jackbox.tv, and type the four-letter code displayed on your screen. After everyone is in the game and can see your screen, you’re ready to play Jackbox!

