There are quite a few different plans you can select from when it comes to Hulu. From live TV, ad-less streaming, and several premium channels that you can add on, there’s something on Hulu for everyone. Here’s how you can change your Hulu plan to have everything you want.

From Hulu’s desktop website, sign in to your account, then select your account icon in the top right-hand corner.

Select the “Account” option from the drop-down menu.

When this new page populates, scroll down to the “Your Subscription” section and click the “Manage Plan” link next to your current plan.

This will give you a list of plans that you can choose from. Select the slider button next to the plan that you want.

With the new plan selected, hit the “Review Changes” button to change to your new plan.

With your new plan selected and successfully changed, you’ll start to enjoy parts of Hulu that weren’t a part of your previous subscription.

Whether you invested in live TV or the bundle with ESPN and Disney+, there will be new shows to watch with your new plan.