If you’re looking to save some money, don’t enjoy the price hikes, or no longer enjoy the shows and movies offered by the streaming service, it’s time to cancel your Netflix subscription. Thankfully, it’s easy to do, even if you subscribe through T-Mobile.

How to Cancel Netflix From the Web

Once you’ve logged in to your account on Netflix’s website, you’ll want to select the icon in the top-right corner that shows all of the users. When that menu opens, click the “Account” button to get to your account’s membership menu.

Netflix Account Management

You will now see your account information. Underneath the “Membership & Billing” heading, select the “Cancel Membership” option.

Netflix Cancel Membership

This will take you to the area where you’ll want to confirm your account cancellation. Select the “Finish Cancellation” button to completely cancel your Netflix membership.

Netflix Finish Cancellation

After that, you’ll only have access to the streaming service until the next billing period comes up.

How to Cancel Your Netflix Subscription From T-Mobile

If you have access to Netflix through T-Mobile, you’ll have to go to the carrier’s website to complete the cancellation. Once logged in to your T-Mobile account, you’ll want to select “Manage Add-Ons” under the “I Want To” section.

T-Mobile Netflix Add-Ons

When you get to the add-ons page, scroll down to the “Services” section. There will be two Netflix subscriptions that you can access through the service. Unselect the checkmark by the one that you are enrolled in.

T-Mobile Remove Netflix

A message will pop up letting you know that you will no longer have access to your Netflix account if you remove it. Click the “Continue Removal” button to remove the payment to Netflix through T-Mobile.

T-Mobile Netflix Cancelation

Once you’re done, scroll to the bottom of the page and select “Continue” to remove Netflix.

T-Mobile Netflix Cancellation confirmation

You will no longer be paying for Netflix through T-Mobile. You will retain access to the service for the remainder of your billing period.

Now that you have successfully canceled Netflix, you can sit back and relax knowing you won’t have that payment being taken out of your checking account every month.

