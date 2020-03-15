Windows 10 fades and window animations are pure eye candy, but waiting for them to load can make your PC seem a bit slow. If you’d like an instant response, you can disable Windows 10’s animations for a snappier desktop experience.

First, click the Start button, and then click the Gear icon on the left side of the Start menu to open the “Windows Settings” menu. You can also press Windows+i to get there.

In “Windows Settings,” click “Ease of Access.”

Scroll down to “Simplify and Personalize Windows” and toggle-Off the “Show Animations in Windows” option.

When this switch is turned off, Windows no longer animates windows when you minimize or maximize them, nor does it fade menus or menu items in or out.

If you’d like to disable some animations and leave others enabled, visit the classic Performance Options settings. There, you can disable the window minimize and maximize animations, but leave fades enabled, or vice versa.

Microsoft labels disabling animations as an “accessibility” feature, but it’s also attractive to people who want a snappier computing experience. It’s just one of the many ways you can customize the appearance of Windows 10.

