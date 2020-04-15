On June 15, 2020, NBC will release Peacock, its streaming platform to compete with Netflix. Comcast Xfinity X1 or Flex customers get early access on April 15, 2020. If you’re a fan of NBC’s classic or recent TV series, you might want to add Peacock to your subscription list.

Peacock is the newest home for all of NBC’s content. From classics like The Office to newer fare, like The Good Place, this is the latest streaming service to invest in. While it might seem like there are too many streaming services out there, this one won’t break the bank.

Plus, this will be the main spot for classic NBC shows, as well as any the network releases in the future. You’ll want to sign up for Peacock if you want to catch the latest episodes the moment they launch.

Here are more details about the service and the content it will have.

How Much Does It Cost?

With Peacock, you can watch the streaming service for free with some ads and limited access. You won’t be able to view every show with the free tier, but there hasn’t been a public announcement yet regarding which shows will be locked.

If you’re not a Comcast or Cox customer, you can pay $5 a month for full access with ads, or $10 a month for ad-free. Comcast and Cox customers get full access with ads for free, but can still pay $5 per month if they want ad-free.

As we mentioned above, Comcast subscribers also get early access to Peacock. It starts April 15, 2020, if you have an Xfinity X1 or Flex DVR.

Peacock will have a wide range of shows available, including series from channels like CNBC, Bravo, SYFY, and more. You can stream live shows and sports via the mobile app or watch any old episodes you might have missed.

What Can You Watch on Peacock?

Tons of content will be available for your viewing pleasure on Peacock. There will be over 600 movies and 400 series for you to binge. The service will also offer live news, sports, and late-night and reality shows. Not every program will be available at launch (for example, Netflix owns the rights to The Office until 2021).

NBC has announced it’s creating a family-friendly late show with Jimmy Fallon. It will also offer early episodes of The Late Show with Seth Myers, which will be available at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

There will also be 44 seasons of Saturday Night Live available on launch day, so you can watch all the classics, as well as a few of the more recent seasons.

Here’s a list of some of the shows Peacock has said will be available:

The Office

30 Rock

Parks and Recreation

Yellowstone

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Cheers

Downton Abbey

Everybody Loves Raymond

Friday Night Lights

Frasier

Will and Grace

The King of Queens

House

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

While not all of these will be streaming on launch day, they’ll be coming to the platform in the future. There’s not a definite timeline of when they will be released, so keep an eye out for announcements from NBC.

When Will Peacock Be Available?

Peacock is an excellent service that won’t break the bank. The number of shows and movies it will stream makes it a great deal at a max of $10 per month.

On June 15, 2020, you’ll be able to enjoy all that NBC has created, as well as new, original shows. Be sure to add it to your calendar so you can sign up and enjoy it as soon as it launches!